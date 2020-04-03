Maine reported its highest single-day increase of coronavirus cases yet with 56, bringing the total to 432, along with two new deaths throughout the state.
Both deaths were reported in Cumberland County, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control a state agency Nine total deaths have been reported statewide.
Despite the fast-growing number of cases, experts keeping an eye on growth trends in neighboring states say the jump was expected.
“That’s very concerning,” Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, said of the rise in cases. “It is, however, consistent with the increase... in our neighboring state, where we are at that part of the epidemic curve… where we do anticipate additional cases.”
Fifteen counties have reported cases, up from 13 counties Thursday, officials said.
Of the total cases, 75 patients were hospitalized at some point during their illness and 113 have recovered, officials said.
