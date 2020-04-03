A strong ocean storm is expected to bring heavy rain and wind gusts up to 60 mph early Friday morning that could cause coastal flooding in parts of Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Rodney Chai warned that residents should be most cautious during the morning high tide (7:26 a.m. )when northeastern winds could push waves further onto land.

“There will be a prolonged period of high winds from the northeast that would help to build the wave action," Chai, a meteorologist at the service’s Norton office. "There could possibly be pockets of moderate flooding, especially on the Cape.”