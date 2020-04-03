"God forbid, if someone in my family needed rehab, I would recommend that facility,” he said Thursday.

As mayor, Lombardi has visited the home many times, for those 100th birthday parties and Christmas tree lightings, and always considered the place to be clean and well run.

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- If his own mother were still alive, North Providence Mayor Charles A. Lombardi says, he’d be glad to have her stay at Golden Crest Nursing Centre.

But his stomach knotted when he learned that many of the residents were sick and some had died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

“You love the town and do everything you can to make people safe here,” Lombardi said. “I don’t know what I’d be doing right now if this was a situation that was widespread throughout the town -- I‘d probably want to slice my wrist.”

Since the first case of the coronavirus was reported in Rhode Island on March 1, the disease has swept through nearly every city and town, and across all age groups.

And it’s hitting the elderly -- especially residents in nursing homes -- the hardest.

Of the 711 people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Rhode Island, 150 are either patients or staff members at about a dozen nursing homes. Half of the Rhode Islanders who have died were nursing home residents.

The largest outbreak has been at Golden Crest, where 65 residents and staff members tested positive and five residents have died from the virus.

That cluster is the reason that North Providence, a town of 32,000, has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in Rhode Island.

“We are hanging in there,” Lombardi said. “I was a pretty scrappy guy in my day, but this is probably the worst fight I ever got into.”

He said he wishes the state Department of Health had told him sooner that a lot of people had tested positive at the nursing home. The Fire Department sent rescue squads there three times on Wednesday, and he’s concerned that if one firefighter gets infected, it could spread to an entire shift.

Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken said state health officials have been trying to strike a balance between maintaining privacy for patients while ensuring the first responders and others have the information they need. He said health officials did identify Golden Crest once a large number of patients had tested positive there.

The mother-in-law of Lombardi’s chief of staff, former Mayor G. Richard Fossa, lives there. She tested negative for the virus, Fossa said.

“God forbid if she gets it. She has struggled with her lungs,” he said.

It’s not just his family he worries about. Fossa noted that the coronavirus has infected people in other nursing homes in the state. “Where are you going to go?” he asked.

Over the town line in Pawtucket, Oak Hill Health and Rehabilitation has the second-most cases among Rhode Island nursing homes. Sixty residents and staff members have tested positive, and two residents have died, said Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

A spokesman for Oak Hill said that all of the staff and residents have been tested for coronavirus.

“All confirmed cases are in protective isolation and constantly being monitored by the clinical staff," said spokesman Jeffrey Jacomowitz.

He said the staff has been wearing personal protective gear since early March and working with the Health Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A spokesman for Mayor Donald Grebien said that city officials have spoken with the leaders at Oak Hill and “will continue to work closely with them.”

Oakland Grove Health Care Center in Woonsocket has six people who have tested positive, and nine other nursing homes in Rhode Island have a small number of cases, Alexander-Scott said.

The Health Department and nursing homes are battling against the virus with dozens of new methods, she said. Residents who test positive or just show symptoms are moved into private rooms, and have one staff member caring for them, she said. Limiting the staff for infected patients helps control the spread.

Alexander-Scott also emphasized the need to disinfect high-touch areas in nursing homes, ideally every four hours. Staff members are also wearing face masks and monitoring their own temperatures while at work, as well as the temperatures of the residents.

Kathleen Heren, the state’s long-term care ombudsman, said Oak Hill and Golden Crest “are doing outstanding jobs with their isolation,” and she praised the Health Department’s response. (An employee at Rhode Island Veterans Home and an employee at Eleanor Slater Hospital have also tested positive for coronavirus, she said.)

Fossa, too, feels sorry for the members of the Pezzelli family, who own Golden Crest. As far as he’s seen, the facility has been clean and the residents were well cared for.

The risks are higher for older people, something that Fossa was also acutely aware of.

Fossa spoke to the Globe while in his office at Town Hall. “I’m 83 years old -- I should be home in the closet with a plastic bag over me,” he joked.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com