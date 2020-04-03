Seven employees at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica tested positive for COVID-19. the office of Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian announced Thursday.

The employees will remain off duty until they are medically cleared to return to work, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

The announcement came less than a week after the sheriff’s office announced that two inmates at the jail had tested positive for the virus. Officers who were working in that unit were also told not to report to work until further notice, and were asked to follow up with their medical providers.