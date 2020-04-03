Seven employees at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction in Billerica tested positive for COVID-19. the office of Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian announced Thursday.
The employees will remain off duty until they are medically cleared to return to work, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
The announcement came less than a week after the sheriff’s office announced that two inmates at the jail had tested positive for the virus. Officers who were working in that unit were also told not to report to work until further notice, and were asked to follow up with their medical providers.
Advertisement
There have been no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among inmates at the jail, the release said.
Officials had previously suspended in-person visits for family and friends, as well as volunteer services, required all visits from attorney’s be non-contact and enhanced cleaning of facilities and availability of cleaning products.
The sheriff’s office also announced several new steps to protect employees, including notifying staff of potential exposures, and telling symptomatic staff to remain at home and contact their primary care physician, according to the release.
Starting on Friday, the sheriff’s office will also provide employees with thermometers, germicidal cloths and gloves available for staff to conduct self-temperature checks, according to the release.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.