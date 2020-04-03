Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and here’s a reminder that we still have WrestleMania to look forward to this weekend. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

f you have friends or relatives who would like their own free copy of this daily briefing about Rhode Island, tell them they can sign up here .

Programming note: I’m off the rest of the day, so there will be no PM Rhode Map. Amanda Milkovits and Ed Fitzpatrick will be all over Governor Raimondo’s press conference with the latest coronavirus news.

Advertisement

Last Friday, you might remember that this space was reserved for hundreds of thank you letters that you sent in recognizing the best that our community has to offer. From nurses to grocery store workers, there are so many heroes in Rhode Island who are helping all of us to get through this crisis.

But we missed one special group of people to highlight: You, our readers.

It would be an understatement to say that we’re living in a difficult time. Our family members are getting sick. Our friends are losing their jobs. Our children are worried.

We understand that it’s easy to become overwhelmed with all of the information that is flowing right now, and we don’t blame you if you want to turn off your phone and just binge-watch “Full House” for a few hours each day.

But we also want you to know that the Globe has your back.

We read every e-mail that you send in. We are trying our best to answer every question you have. And we’re so thankful for the privilege of bringing you the news each day. Whether it’s the story on the local biotech company trying to find a vaccine or the profile on the doctor who is on the frontline, we are committed to telling the most important stories about the pandemic.

Advertisement

None of this is possible without you. That’s why we’re so appreciative of our subscribers, and we ask those of you who haven’t yet given us a chance to take advantage of this special deal. But no matter what, we’re asking you stay engaged. E-mail us. Call us. And when it’s safe, come visit us at our office at 225 Dyer St. in Providence.

And thank you.

NEED TO KNOW

Rhode Map wants to hear from you. If you've got a scoop or a link to an interesting news story in Rhode Island, e-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Congratulations: 401Gives Day brought in more than $1.2 million for 365 organizations in our state.

Kay Lazar and Andrew Ryan report that health experts are raising serious concerns My colleaguesandreport that health experts are raising serious concerns about the number of “false-negative” results on coronavirus tests.

Local newspapers around the country were already struggling to stay afloat. Then the coronavirus hit

The Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility is making progress toward a goal of refinancing its heavy debt burden, gaining a greater degree of autonomy, and restarting payments to its host city of Central Falls, according to its board chairman.

Question of the Week : This might be the most important question yet. Who serves the best Italian ice in Rhode Island? Send an e-mail with a one-sentence explanation to : This might be the most important question yet. Who serves the best Italian ice in Rhode Island? Send an e-mail with a one-sentence explanation to dan.mcgowan@globe.com and I’ll share the winner on Monday.

Thank you to everyone who sent in another round of recent or upcoming birthdays. Happy birthday to Karen Marie Hedlund, Kelly Taylor, Jake Bissaillon, Al Capaldi (66), Paul Blanchette (67), Sam Krpata (15), Fred Hunt (67), Sara Lind (16), Kayla Taylor (31), Sarah Adams (31), Nic Medieros (45), Audria Jennings, Julia Soares (22), Forrest Long (1), Dylan Heller (16), Callie M. Motta (18), Sophia L. Motta (18), Lisa Gallant-Stanzione (59), Valerie Brown (59), Kathleen Moran (78), Craig O’Connor, Michael Baer, Mike Magee, Julia Rafal-Baer, Paul Grimes, and Megan Grimes.

WHAT'S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what's happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to dan.mcgowan@globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you this afternoon.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.