Three Massachusetts men were cited for playing golf in Richmond, R.I., Wednesday, in violation of Rhode Island’s quarantine order for all nonessential travelers from out of state, Richmond police said.
On Wednesday afternoon, employees of a McDonald’s on Kingstown Road reported two Massachusetts-registered vehicles that had been parked behind the fast food restaurant for several hours that day, police said. The employees said they saw three men take golf clubs out of their vehicles, load them into a Rhode Island-registered vehicle driven by a fourth man, and then drive off in that vehicle, according to police.
Officers arrived at the scene and saw the Rhode Island-registered vehicle return to the McDonald’s around 3:15 p.m., police said. The officers watched the out-of-state golfers unload their golf clubs from the vehicle, which was operated by a Narragansett, R.I., man. The officers then approached the men.
The three Massachusetts men had just come back from playing a round of golf at the nearby Meadow Brook Golf Course, and had “knowingly circumvented” an executive order that requires all out-of-state travelers coming into Rhode Island for non-work-related purposes to quarantine for 14 days, police said.
Gregory S. Corbett, 51, of Attleboro, Tyler E. Pietrzyk, 22, of Taunton, and Nye M. Cameron, 22, of Taunton, were cited for violating the order and released at the scene, police said. They are scheduled to be arraigned on May 14.
Golf courses are still open in Rhode Island. But the Meadow Brook Golf Course had put up signs that said the course is open only to state residents after the governor’s order went into effect on Monday, police said.
The Richmond police have received numerous calls about an increase in out-of-state golfers playing on courses in the area since Massachusetts closed all of its courses last week, police said. Public golf courses in Richmond are now requiring golfers to show identification that proves they live in Rhode Island before they tee off.
Caroline Enos