Three Massachusetts men were cited for playing golf in Richmond, R.I., Wednesday, in violation of Rhode Island’s quarantine order for all nonessential travelers from out of state, Richmond police said.

On Wednesday afternoon, employees of a McDonald’s on Kingstown Road reported two Massachusetts-registered vehicles that had been parked behind the fast food restaurant for several hours that day, police said. The employees said they saw three men take golf clubs out of their vehicles, load them into a Rhode Island-registered vehicle driven by a fourth man, and then drive off in that vehicle, according to police.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw the Rhode Island-registered vehicle return to the McDonald’s around 3:15 p.m., police said. The officers watched the out-of-state golfers unload their golf clubs from the vehicle, which was operated by a Narragansett, R.I., man. The officers then approached the men.