Kat Bailey, a spokeswoman for the Bedford VA Medical Center, said two patients from the Chelsea facility are now staying in a 22-bed ward officials completed Thursday night to serve coronavirus patients. Bailey said three more veterans from Chelsea, who were initially transferred to the VA medical center in Jamaica Plain, are expected to arrive Friday.

At least two veterans have died at the Chelsea home after contracting COVID-19, and nine other residents have tested positive. As of Thursday, two staff members also were confirmed to have the virus, and three others were awaiting test results.

State officials have begun transferring veterans who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 at the Chelsea Soldiers’ Home to a newly converted ward at the Bedford VA Medical Center, where several more are expected to arrive Friday, officials said.

The veterans were “identified as needing a higher level of care,” Bailey said, and are the first COVID-19 in-patients at the Bedford facility.

“Right now, we’ve only been asked to take the veterans from Chelsea. That was a request from the state-run facility,” Bailey said Friday. “We are staffed. We have a 22-bed community living center that is completely set up for COVID-positive [patients].”

The Bedford VA had initially planned to convert a nursing home ward by early next week, but accelerated the work after receiving the request from officials at the Chelsea home, Bailey said.

That included moving 15 patients who had been staying there to elsewhere in the facility, and installing a “zip-wall system” onto doors to create a so-called negative pressure environment to help stop the flow of contaminants from the COVID ward into surrounding areas.

Brooke Karanovich, a spokeswoman for the state’s Office of Health and Human Services, declined to say how many patients in total have moved from the Chelsea home, citing privacy concerns. A medical team from the Boston VA Health Care System had begun testing residents at the Chelsea facility on Wednesday.

The efforts come as officials are scrambling to address an outbreak at the state’s soldiers’ home in Holyoke, the site of one of the state’s largest fatal outbreak of the coronavirus.

Eighteen people have now died since late March at the state-run home for veterans, at least 12 due to the virus. Tests on three other victims are pending; two tests were negative and one was inconclusive.

Nearly two dozen other residents have tested positive for COVID-19, along with seven staff members. All residents have now been tested, state officials said Thursday, and testing of the staff is ongoing.

The Globe reported Tuesday that the outbreak was apparently kept secret, even as casualties accelerated, and employees were denied basic personal protection equipment after the facility reported positive cases.

Governor Charlie Baker has hired attorney Mark Pearlstein, a former federal prosecutor, to oversee a private investigation into the home and the events that led to the outbreak, which Baker said he only learned of Sunday evening.

Bennett Walsh, the facility’s superintendent, was placed on leave when the fatal outbreak came to light. He said in a statement Wednesday that he never concealed the outbreak.









