To qualify, residents must either not be eligible for the new extended unemployment benefits offered by the federal government, or their unemployment benefits that they will receive means they will see a big drop in their actual income because of the nature of their job, according to Walsh’s office.

Applications for the city’s new fund will be available on Monday, and eligible residents can receive up to $4,000, the city said Friday.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh is making $3 million available to help city residents who are struggling to pay their rent as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the economy.

Advertisement

The funding has other parameters: It will only be available to households earning less than 80 percent the area median income, which is $72,000 for a two-person household. A significant portion of these funds are reserved for households with very low incomes, city officials said.

“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a national crisis at a scale not seen in our lifetime, it is imperative that all levels of government exercise all possible tools to ensure the health and safety of our residents, and to keep them stably housed,” said Walsh in a statement.

He continued, “As a key piece of legislation makes its way through the State House, it is our hope that this funding will offer immediate financial relief to renters in Boston who otherwise would be unable to make their rent payment. We understand that this resource is critical to have in place not only for economic reasons, but also to protect the public health.”

The pandemic has laid waste to the economy, both nationally and locally, with a record 6.65 million Americans filing first-time unemployment claims in the week that ended March 28, which doubled the number from the previous week, the Globe has reported.

Advertisement

In Massachusetts, new claims rose by 22 percent to 181,032 on an unadjusted basis, from an upwardly revised 148,452 claims in the prior week.

There were 10,900 renter households in the “first wave” of unemployment applications filed by Boston residents in the week ending March 21st, according to estimates from the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. City officials expect that number to increase.

On Tuesday, Governor Charlie Baker announced nonessential businesses must stay shuttered and Massachusetts residents should stay at home until at least May 4.

Last month, the Boston Housing Authority said it would stop pursuing all “nonessential” evictions while the public health emergency is ongoing.









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.