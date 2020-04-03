“To decrease exposure to COVID-19 within correctional institutions” the court concluded, any pretrial detainee who is not being held without bail or charged with an excluded offense, should get a hearing on whether to release them.

The ruling calls for state authorities to begin hearings to consider the release of pretrial detainees statewide. Jail detainees charged with certain crimes, including those involving the threat or use of violence, are excluded.

The state’s highest court on Friday opened the door to the potential release of people held inside county jails while awaiting trial to help relieve the “crisis engendered by the COVID-19 epidemic.”

Advertisement

Lawyers for a coalition of inmate advocacy groups argued Tuesday for the swift release of nonviolent pretrial offenders, along with older inmates and those who are vulnerable to the virus or nearing the end of their sentences. Prisoners who pose a danger to public safety would not be released, they said.

Massachusetts correctional facilities, like many of America’s 6,000 prisons and jails, are filled with aging and infirm inmates, many of them suffering medical conditions that could worsen with a coronavirus infection.

Practices thought to slow the spread of the virus, like social distancing and frequent hand-washing, aren’t feasible behind bars.

In response to written questions from the Supreme Judicial Court, correction officials confirmed on Thursday that most state prisoners are routinely within six feet of other inmates, violating public health guidelines for social distancing. Department of Correction officials said around 70 percent of prison inmates sleep within six feet of one another in cells or dormitory-style rooms.

Detainees at county jails sleep in similar arrangements. Over 50 percent of inmates at county jails in Bristol, Middlesex and several other counties within six feet of each other in bunk beds, according to letters submitted to the court. Inmates at the Hampden County Correctional Center sleep in bunk beds, but remain six feet apart by positioning themselves in a head-to-toe arrangement, county officials said.

Advertisement

Advocates for the inmates argue that releasing non-dangerous, vulnerable inmates to free up space inside the facilities is one of the few ways to prevent outbreaks.

Several district attorneys formed their own coalition to oppose the petition, arguing the move would put the public and the inmates themselves at risk. The Supreme Judicial Court appointed attorney, Brien O’Conner of the Boston law firm Ropes & Gray, to negotiate an agreement on a system to release certain groups of inmates, but it was ultimately rejected, teeing the suit up for the state’s highest court.

The decision comes not long after an inmate at the Massachusetts Treatment Center in Bridgewater became the first person to die of coronavirus infection while in state custody.

The man was in his 50s, had underlying health conditions, and had been in state custody since 1993, the department said in a released statement. The man was quarantined immediately after he began showing symptoms and was taken to a hospital as his condition worsened, the department said in a released statement. His identity was not released.

He was one of dozens of people who work or live inside state prisons who have become infected with the coronavirus. So far, 24 inmates have tested positive for the virus, along with 10 prison employees, at four facilities, according to the department.

This week, the Massachusetts Correctional Institution in Shirley was ordered locked down for 14 days after an inmate and an employee at the prison tested positive for the virus.

Advertisement

Advocates for reducing prison and jail populations said the inmate's death only underscores concerns about the threat to inmates and correctional employees and should spur the state to swiftly release eligible inmates.

“Such action must happen as immediately as possible to be effective and to minimize future deaths,” said officials with Prisoners’ Legal Services of Massachusetts, a nonprofit that advocates for the rights of the incarcerated, in a statement Thursday

Department authorities are focused on reducing, to the greatest degree possible, the potential impact of this virus, said Jason Dobson, a Department of Correction spokesman.

Read the full ruling:





Vernal Coleman can be reached at vernal.coleman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @vernalcoleman Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.