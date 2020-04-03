She praised the actions Governor Gavin Newsom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed had taken in response to the crisis, but said officials in California were “crying out” for the medical equipment necessary to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The speaker said she’s currently in Washington, D.C., and not in the San Francisco-area district she represents because the House is “working constantly to prepare for our next bill."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Thursday via video call from the US Capitol, where she touched on everything from what the House is doing to ensure accountability and oversight in the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, the actions she thinks President Trump should be taking, and her love of dark chocolate.

In response to Colbert’s comparison of the mobilization of government resources in a time of war to the coronavirus era, Pelosi described the accountability measures the House is implementing to ensure money allocated to the pandemic response isn’t wasted.

Colbert has been doing his show from his home after his studio, like those of many of his late night colleagues, had to be shut down due to bans on large gatherings.

Pelosi on Thursday created a House committee to oversee the government’s response to the pandemic, a decision she said was inspired by the Truman Commission, a widely used name for the oversight body introduced by then-Senator Harry Truman that aimed to hold corporate leaders to account and reduce abuse and profiteering during the US response to World War II, instead of after the fact.

She went on to say stay-at-home orders are effective in mitigating the spread of the virus, evident in states that have implemented the measure across the country. Pelosi earlier this week called for a national stay-at-home order, a step president Trump has avoided taking.

“It is curious to hear some of the rationale of some of the governors who have not implemented this," she said in response to Colbert’s question of whether Trump should issue a national order. “It not only is harmful to their own people, but it again contributes to the spread of the virus, which is harmful to everyone. We’re up to around 90 percent of the American people under shelter-in-place or other stay-at-home initiatives. It should be 100 percent.”

“We have so much more we need to do,” she added.

Pelosi noted the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill signed into law last Friday allocated $400 million to promote voting by mail in the presidential election cycle, though “it was not nearly enough” she said, calling for five times that amount in the next coronavirus package.

She sought to reassure the American people that “the best minds" are working on a coronavirus cure and suggested everyone wash their hands, hydrate, pray, and dance, because “you can never dance too much,” she said.

In ending their interview, Colbert noted the speaker is a "chocolate connoisseur, and inquired as to how hard she’s been “hitting the Ghirardelli bar.”

“See’s, Ghirardelli, chocolate ice cream, whatever it is, it’s a very important part of my life," the speaker said.

Watch the full interview:





