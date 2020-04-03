Re “Excluding Taiwan from WHO is a political and medical outrage” by Jeff Jacoby (Opinion, April 1): Taiwan has much to offer from experience to stop COVID-19 in its tracks. While many countries are mired in the devastating wave brought on by the coronavirus, Taiwan is a vibrant democracy with, as Jacoby notes, a sophisticated, world-class health care network that has managed to flatten the curve to a large extent by taking decisive measures early on and ahead of the rest of the world. In fact, some predicted that Taiwan would have the second-highest importation risk of any country. Instead, our efforts have proved effective even as people continue to work and attend school.

Our success in fighting COVID-19 is remarkable when you consider Taiwan’s proximity to China and the stark reality that Taiwan is not allowed access to the World Health Organization. In excluding Taiwan, the WHO also overlooks the fact that China has never ruled over Taiwan and, therefore, does not represent its 23 million citizens in any capacity.