The Chicago Bears declared the quarterback competition between Mitchell Trubisky and newcomer Nick Foles an open one on Friday. General manager Ryan Pace made that clear during a conference call, saying both players are “embracing” the battle that will play out whenever offseason workouts begin. Coach Matt Nagy stressed that Trubisky will be the first quarterback on the field whenever practices begin, But he planned to give Trubisky and Foles equal time with the starters. Pace largely staked his reputation to Trubisky when he traded up a spot with San Francisco to draft him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017. And the results have been mixed. Trubisky struggled in 2019 as the Bears stumbled to an 8-8 record and missed the playoffs after winning the NFC North at 12-4 in 2018 … The Chiefs and wide receiver Sammy Watkins have agreed on a restructured one-year contract that gives the franchise much-needed salary cap relief, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity,, said Watkins will make $9 million in base salary but that incentives could drive the total package to $16 million. More important for the club, the deal will give the Chiefs about $5 million in salary cap savings ahead of the NFL draft … The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed free agent backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert to a one-year contract. The nine-year veteran, who spent all of last season on injured reserve after hurting his shoulder during the preseason. will back up new Bucs starter Tom Brady in 2020 … The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Darryl Roberts . A seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2015, Roberts spent the past four seasons with the Jets. Roberts has started 10 games in each of the past two seasons … Wide receiver Travis Benjamin signed one-year deals with the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. Benjamin is a ninth-year pro who has caught 19 touchdown passes and returned four punts for scores in his eight NFL seasons in Cleveland and with the Chargers.

COLLEGES

Toppin, Ionescu named Naismith winners

Dayton forward Obi Toppin and Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu were named the men’s and women’s winner of the Naismith Trophy for most outstanding players this season. Toppin had a breakout sophomore season for the third-ranked Flyers, averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 63 percent from the floor. The 6-foot-9-inch sophomore is Dayton’s first consensus All-American and he led the Flyers to a school-record 29 wins. Ionescu, who won AP All-American honors three times, shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark with 26 and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists. She is the first Oregon player to win the award … Texas dismissed women’s basketball coach Karen Aston, ending an eight-year stint that included four straight trips to the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 from 2015-2018. Aston was at the end o,f her contract that paid nearly $800,000 per year. . Aston was 184-83 overall and 93-51 in the Big 12 at Texas … On Wednesday night, Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach posted a black-and-white photo to Twitter, a meme that showed a woman knitting a noose with the caption, “After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf …”A Twitter user, CoachWalk, asked: “How does the HEAD COACH, of a predominately black football team, IN MISSISSIPPI (the ONLY state with a confederate symbol still in its flag) think it’s remotely close to being “funny” to post a picture like this. Fire this man ASAP.” Leach’s players also took notice on social media and Leach deleted the tweet and wrote Thursday afternoon that he didn’t mean to offend anyone. “I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone,” he posted … Boston College freshman forward Hannah Bilka has been named the 2019-20 National Rookie of the Year in women’s ice hockey. Bilka led BC in scoring with a line of 14-23—37 in 34 games. Bilka recorded 30 points in league play as a freshman in 2019-20, the ninth-highest total for a first-year player in Hockey East history and the fourth-best total of any Hockey East skater in 2019-20.

Advertisement

MISCELLANY

Bayern Munich gives Flick new deal

Bayern Munich gave coach Hansi Flick a new contract through to 2023 after he impressed in what was initially an interim appointment. Flick was the assistant to Niko Kovac but stepped up to the head coach role when Kovac was fired in November. Flick has won 18 of his 21 games in charge of Bayern, including a 3-0 win over Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 fixture. No date has been set for the postponed second leg … Former marathon world record holder Wilson Kipsang was among 20 people arrested in Kenya for locking themselves in a bar and drinking alcohol in breach of a curfew imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Kipsang was provisionally suspended this year from track and field and charged with doping offenses that include tampering with doping samples.

Advertisement





Advertisement





Advertisement







