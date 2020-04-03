In an effort to help the city of Boston and surrounding communities fight the spread of coronavirus, the organization that manages the Boston Marathon announced donations of cash and medical supplies on Friday.

Hopkinton Select Board liaison to the BAA John Coutinho and Hopkinton resident and St. Vincent Hospital CEO Carolyn Jackson posed with donated medical supplies on the St. Vincent loading dock.

The Boston Athletic Association is donating $100,000 to the Boston Resiliency Fund, and also sending race-related medical equipment and food to local organizations.

“The coronavirus crisis is affecting everyone in ways that we are only just beginning to understand,” said Tom Grilk, the CEO of the BAA. “As a member of the Boston community, we wanted to help the people and organizations in need by making this donation to the Boston Resiliency Fund.”

The Boston Resiliency Fund redirects 100 percent of its donations to agencies providing essential services, such as first responders and healthcare workers. The fund works to support the needs of those most affected by COVID-19.

“The Boston Resiliency Fund allows the City of Boston to continue to address the evolving, critical challenges associated with the coronavirus,” Boston Mayor Martin Walsh said. “We’re grateful for the support of the Boston Athletic Association during this unprecedented time and we appreciate all of the donations we have received.”

The medical items donated include medical-grade face shields, face masks, and hand sanitizer. The majority were sent to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. Additional supplies were donated to Boston Emergency Medical Services, the Massachusetts State Police, and St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.

The BAA also donated nearly 30,000 bags of Terra Chips to the Greater Boston Food Bank. The chips were provided by JetBlue Airways for finishers of the marathon.

