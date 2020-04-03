The NBA continues to consider ways to eventually restart this season that has been halted indefinitely amid the COVID-19 crisis. Given the current trajectory of the virus, it seems unlikely that play will resume in any form anytime soon.

But if the games do come back, players will not simply rejoin their teams and throw on their uniforms. In a conference call on Friday, Celtics center Enes Kanter stressed that they will need several weeks to reboot.

"I feel like it’s going to be like a training camp,” Kanter said. "You can’t just say, 'OK, we’re going to play the games a week later.’ Some people are doing something, and some people are in their apartments not doing anything, so the NBA will put safety first, and I know the NBA will do a good job of that, too.