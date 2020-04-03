MIAMI (AP) — The CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and final in June were called off on Friday, a decision that leaves the U.S. men to play their fewest matches in a year since 2007.

The U.S. had been scheduled to play Honduras on June 4 in Houston, with Mexico meeting Costa Rica in the other semifinal. The winners were to play three days later at Arlington, Texas.

The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Football said Friday it made the decision due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It is not yet known when the matches will be rescheduled.