Eichel says he is thankful to the medical professionals “on the front lines taking care of our community.” Eichel’s mother is a nurse at Boston Medical Center, though she recently took time off to care for her husband, who is recovering from shoulder replacement surgery.

Eichel, who grew up in Chelmsford and played at Boston University, purchased the masks from Bauer Hockey, which has shifted its production from making sports equipment during the pandemic. Eichel has a sponsorship deal with Bauer.

Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has purchased 5,000 personal protective equipment masks to be distributed to local hospitals dealing with shortages.

Hurricanes working for their employees

The Carolina Hurricanes are putting more than half of full-time staff on furlough through June 7 while taking steps they said would ensure affected employees don’t lose income amid the coronavirus pandemic that has led to the suspension of the NHL season.

The team announced the plan Friday with the team and PNC Arena having shut down operations last month to ensure social-distancing practices.

The team says the furlough applies to about 55 percent of full-time employees, who would be directed to access unemployment benefits through the government’s $2.2 trillion economic rescue package.

Furloughed employees ineligible to collect full base salaries through unemployment would receive a bonus from the organization when the furlough ends “to be made whole.”

Additionally, furloughed employees will keep healthcare benefits, with the team covering premium payments during that time.

WNBA will hold draft, but season will wait

The WNBA has postponed the start of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic, with no indication when play would begin.

The league was scheduled to open training camps April 26 and the regular season was set to begin May 15. The WNBA will still hold a “virtual” draft April 17.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement Friday the league will “use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats.”

“Our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans, and employees,” Engelbert said.

The WNBA, which was set to begin its 24th season, is the longest running professional women's sports league.

Every other major sports league has been put on hold due to the virus.

The postponement of the 2020 Olympics gives the WNBA flexibility with its schedule. The league was set to go on a monthlong break starting July 10 to allow players to participate in the Tokyo Games.

Two WNBA cities are major hot spots for the virus: New York and Seattle. One of the the Storm's homes for the season, the Angel of the Winds Arena, is being used as a coronavirus isolation site.

The Las Vegas casino where the Aces play is shut, as is the Connecticut Sun’s home arena.

Among the NBA teams, the Sacramento Kings’ former arena and practice facility is being converted into a surge field hospital for COVID-19 and trauma care patients.

The arena, in suburban Natomas, Calif., was the Kings’ home from 1988 until 2016, when they moved into a downtown facility.

The Kings and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services say the hospital will have approximately 360 beds along with additional hospital services.

The Kings are also donating 100,000 medical masks and $250,000 to community service organizations.

Preakness (and infield party) pushed back

Officials say they’re working to find a new date for the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of horse racing’s Triple Crown.

The Maryland Jockey Club and Stronach Group announced that whenever the Preakness is run in 2020, it will go on without infield activities that had been one of the race’s biggest traditions. The Preakness was scheduled for May 16 in Baltimore.

The organizations say in a joint statement finding a new date for the Preakness “will take into consideration all of the recommended best practices from local and governmental health authorities to protect our community.”

“Our first priority in these difficult times is the health and well-being of our customers, our vendors, our employees and the horses we all love," the statement read. “A decision will be made on a new date for Preakness 145 and will take into consideration all of the recommended best practices from local and governmental health authorities to protect our community."

The Preakness usually draws more than 100,000 fans to aging Pimlico. Most of the attendance gathers on the infield, where patrons can enjoy beer, food and free concerts by a variety of performers.

The move to cancel InfieldFest was “a difficult decision but we are confident that it was the right one," officials said.

The Kentucky Derby was postponed from May 2 to Sept. 5. No decision has yet been made on the Belmont Stakes, which is scheduled for June 6 at Belmont Park in New York.

CONCACAF nixes key June matches

The CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and final in June were called off on Friday, a decision that leaves the US men to play their fewest matches in a year since 2007.

The US team had been scheduled to play Honduras on June 4 in Houston, with Mexico meeting Costa Rica in the other semifinal. The winners were to play three days later at Arlington, Texas.

The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Football said Friday it made the decision due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It is not yet known when the matches will be rescheduled.

The US team has played just once this year, a 1-0 exhibition win over Costa Rica on Feb. 1. The Americans have six remaining matches scheduled, World Cup qualifiers in September, October and November.

Premier League moves restart back

The Premier League has pushed back its restart date and says play will not resume at the beginning of May.

The league had given a return date of April 30 amid the coronavirus outbreak but now says the season “will only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so.”

It says there remained a “combined objective” for all remaining domestic league and cup matches to be played to maintain the integrity of each competition.

The Premier League is facing a bill of near $1 billion to broadcasters if it fails to play the remainder of the season.

Serie A says it will consider resuming only “when health conditions permit it.”

The Italian soccer league has been suspended since March 9, when the government ordered a nationwide lockdown.

A new government decree issued this week prevents clubs from training — even in small groups — for at least another 10 days.

Twelve rounds of Serie A remain, plus four games that were postponed from the weekend of Feb. 22. Also, the Italian Cup semifinals were interrupted after the first leg.

In the MLS, a player for the Philadelphia Union has tested positive for coronavirus. It is Major League Soccer’s first player case of the virus that has caused the suspension of the season. The Union did not identify the player. He reported mild symptoms.

MLS suspended all league and team activities March 12. The Union said no other club players or staff would be tested because the case fell beyond the 14-day window of possible interaction with the player.

US Women’s Open now set for December

The US Golf Association postponed the 75th US Women’s Open from early June to mid-December, a notable sign that the sport’s governing bodies are seriously weighing dates late this year as they scramble to reschedule an ever-expanding list of major postponed events.

The Women’s Open will now be contested Dec. 10-13 at the Champions Golf Club in Houston, which had been set to host the event June 4 to 7. It would be the first women’s major held in December.

“The USGA remains committed to hosting the US Women’s Open in 2020,” Mike Davis, the USGA chief executive, said. “Our priority remains ensuring the safety of all involved with the US Women’s Open, while still providing the world’s best players the opportunity to compete this year.”

It is the third women’s major to be postponed in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, behind the ANA Inspiration and the Evian Championship. The ANA Inspiration, originally scheduled for this month, has been moved to Sept. 10 to 13. The Evian Championship was moved back two weeks to Aug. 6 to 9.

The postponement is another in disruption to the golf calendar, joining the delayed men’s majors — the Masters, usually played every April in Augusta, Georgia; and the PGA Championship, which was set for mid-May in San Francisco. No rescheduled dates have been announced. A fourth men’s major, the British Open, is leaning toward a postponement, perhaps until 2021.

PGA exec tests positive

Ross Berlin, the PGA Tour executive who oversees player activity, is the first PGA Tour employee to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Berlin, the tour’s senior vice president of player affairs, says he was self-isolating after The Players Championship was canceled when he complained of losing his sense of taste and smell. His doctor put him through a coronavirus hotline interview and told him he wasn’t a high-risk candidate without a fever or breathing difficulties.

Berlin says a few days later, on March 27, he had a fever. He at first was told he had pneumonia, but a test came back positive for the virus.

He says he called everyone with whom he has been in contact — including his barber — and is feeling better. He says doctors told him players he might have seen March 13 shouldn’t be concerned because he’s beyond the 14-day incubation period.

Lacrosse opener put on hold

Major League Lacrosse has postponed the start of its season because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The six-team league was scheduled to begin its 20th season on May 30.

In a statement, the league said “this decision was made to safeguard the health of our players, fans, and staff, as well as those within our MLL communities as a result of the global pandemic.”

MLL has teams in Boston, Denver, Philadelphia, Long Island, New York, Annapolis, Maryland, and Fairfield, Conn.

Sports starts pitching in

Philadelphia 76ers owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, as well as All-Star center Joel Embiid, made a combined contribution of $1.3 million to Penn Medicine.

The money established a funding campaign for COVID-19 antibody testing of front-line health-care workers. The pledge from Embiid, Harris, and Blitzer was expected to help boost efforts to quickly identify health-care workers who may have immunity to the virus.

The gifts will support new experimental serology tests that detect antibodies to determine if a person has ever been infected with the virus-identifying staff and providers that might have immunity.

Meanwhile, Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper is donating $500,000 to help coronavirus relief efforts in his hometown of Las Vegas and in Philadelphia.

Harper and his wife, Kayla, are giving money to Direct Relief and Three Square in Las Vegas and Philabundance in Philadelphia.

“Now is the time to come together and adhere to the guidelines of medical professionals! We are wishing the best to all with our prayers during this time,” the couple said in a statement.

Doping tests will have to wait

The Russian anti-doping agency is preparing to freeze all testing until May to comply with new government measures shutting down work deemed non-essential. RUSADA deputy CEO Margarita Pakhnotskaya told the Associated Press that her agency is looking for possible exemptions to instructions from President Vladimir Putin for all Russians except those working in essential sectors to stay home through April 30 . . . The International Swimming League will fund its professional athletes through next year’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, starting with payments in September. The league said it plans a five-week, all-expenses paid combined training and competition event this year from Oct. 14 to Nov. 17 at a location yet to be determined depending on developments involving the coronavirus pandemic. Every athlete who has signed or will sign a contract with an ISL club will receive an equal amount of money per month, starting Sept. 1 through July 1, 2021. No financial details were provided . . . The world heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev on June 20 has been postponed indefinitely. The fight was scheduled to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and will be Joshua’s first defense of his IBF, WBA, and WBO belts since he regained them from Andy Ruiz Jr. . . . The Tour de Suisse has been canceled, removing one of the few cycling events left on the calendar before the Tour de France is due to start. The nine-day Swiss race was scheduled to run from June 6-14 and is designed to give riders a chance to prepare for the three-week Tour de France. The French race is still scheduled to start on June 27. Organizers in Switzerland say its “the first time since the Second World War that the traditional event will not take place.” They say “the risk of additional strain on the Swiss health system due to possible crashes during racing is high.” . . . The Southeastern Conference is extending its ban on practices and organized gatherings through the end of May. The ban includes team and individual practices, meetings and other gatherings — whether voluntary or required — as well as camps and coaches clinics.However, the conference said virtual film review that does not include physical activity is permissible. Effective April 6, activity of this nature will be expanded to four hours a week consistent with an NCAA rule waiver and NCAA legislation, an increase from the previously permissible maximum of two hours a week.