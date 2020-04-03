Major League Lacrosse announced on Friday that it will suspend the start of the 2020 season.
Originally scheduled to start May 30, the league’s 20th season has been put on hold with no official date for a return, according to a release sent by the league.
“We have been vigilant in coordinating with the Center for Disease Control (CDC), as well as federal, state and local officials to determine the protocols that will allow us to begin our season in the safest manner possible,” the release read. "So as to ensure the well-being of all MLL communities, we will be guided by their recommendations.
"While the current situation remains fluid, the MLL family has a history of working together for the greater good. "
The Boston Cannons were set to open the season on May 30 at the New York Lizards. The home opener was scheduled for June 6 against the Connecticut Hammerheads.
The release said the season will begin “as soon as practically possible.”
