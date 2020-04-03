Major League Lacrosse announced on Friday that it will suspend the start of the 2020 season.

Originally scheduled to start May 30, the league’s 20th season has been put on hold with no official date for a return, according to a release sent by the league.

“We have been vigilant in coordinating with the Center for Disease Control (CDC), as well as federal, state and local officials to determine the protocols that will allow us to begin our season in the safest manner possible,” the release read. "So as to ensure the well-being of all MLL communities, we will be guided by their recommendations.