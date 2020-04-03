fb-pixel

The downhill skiing and snowboarding season came to a swift halt in March as the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of resorts around the world. Under normal circumstances, the New England ski season might last well into April, possibly even May for giants like Vermont’s Killington and Maine’s Sunday River.

There was controversy over the agonizing decisions ski areas faced in March because some winter sports enthusiasts saw the great outdoors as a way to stay distanced, but as some places closed, others became overcrowded, especially at lift lines and in lodges.

By the end of March, all downhill skiers and snowboarders had left were memories of a season that wasn’t spectacular to begin with, but still better than nothing.

We asked readers of the Globe’s It’s All Downhill newsletter to share photos from their visits to New England ski areas during the 2019-2020 season as a way to revisit happier times. Enjoy.

Mad River Glen (Vt.)
Mad River Glen (Vt.)Greg Dennis
Stratton (Vt.)
Stratton (Vt.)Linda Maciel
Wildcat (NH)
Wildcat (NH)Jacque Auger
Mount Snow (Vt.)
Mount Snow (Vt.)Adam Welch
Stowe (Vt.)
Stowe (Vt.)Carol McLeod
Mittersill at Cannon (NH)
Mittersill at Cannon (NH)Josh Moniz
Stratton (Vt.)
Stratton (Vt.)Beth Reynolds
Waterville Valley (NH)
Waterville Valley (NH)Jennifer Erdody
Bretton Woods (NH)
Bretton Woods (NH)Andrew Prazar
Sunday River (Maine)
Sunday River (Maine)Anne Murphy
Wildcat (NH)
Wildcat (NH)Charles Corson
Loon (NH)
Loon (NH)Ari Richter
Bretton Woods (NH)
Bretton Woods (NH)Brenda Marchetti
Cannon (NH)
Cannon (NH)Stephen Masse
Loon (NH)
Loon (NH)Sherman Rawding
Jay Peak (Vt.)
Jay Peak (Vt.)Robert Donnelly
Killington (Vt.)
Killington (Vt.)Christopher Sweet
Pico (Vt.)
Pico (Vt.)David Little
Mt. Sunapee (NH)
Mt. Sunapee (NH)Joanna Chmielinski
Mt. Ellen at Sugarbush (Vt.)
Mt. Ellen at Sugarbush (Vt.)John Duggan
Killington (Vt.)
Killington (Vt.)John Maciel
New Hampshire
New HampshireJohn Prokos
Killington (Vt.)
Killington (Vt.)Lisa Thuot
Sunday River (Maine)
Sunday River (Maine)Lynn Betlock
Bretton Woods (NH)
Bretton Woods (NH)Maura Sullivan
Cannon (NH)
Cannon (NH)Michael Sinkewich
Mt. Sunapee (NH)
Mt. Sunapee (NH)Mike Healy
Ragged (NH)
Ragged (NH)Nell Asbrand
Sunday River (Maine)
Sunday River (Maine)Nicholas Sosnicki
Berkshire East (Mass.)
Berkshire East (Mass.)David Pepin
Squaw (Maine)
Squaw (Maine)Bernie Weichsel

