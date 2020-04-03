The downhill skiing and snowboarding season came to a swift halt in March as the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of resorts around the world. Under normal circumstances, the New England ski season might last well into April, possibly even May for giants like Vermont’s Killington and Maine’s Sunday River.

There was controversy over the agonizing decisions ski areas faced in March because some winter sports enthusiasts saw the great outdoors as a way to stay distanced, but as some places closed, others became overcrowded, especially at lift lines and in lodges.

By the end of March, all downhill skiers and snowboarders had left were memories of a season that wasn’t spectacular to begin with, but still better than nothing.