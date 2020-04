Noble & Greenough junior guard Caroline Ducharme of Milton verbally committed to the UConn women’s basketball program for 2021.

The state’s 2019-20 Gatorade Player of the Year averaged 24.8 points, 14 rebounds, and 6.9 assists in leading Nobles (27-3) to the NEPSAC Class AA title.