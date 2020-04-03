Fairbanks was the head coach/general manager of the Patriots in those days, and very good at both jobs. He came into a dismal situation in Foxborough in 1973, fresh from a Sugar Bowl-winning effort as Oklahoma's head coach. The Patriots team he inherited had finished with a dreadful 3-11 record the year before. But it did have a star: quarterback Jim Plunkett.

It was 25 years ago that Chuck Fairbanks asked this reporter to step into his office for a few moments, and closed the door.

Editor’s note: While the games are on pause, the Globe is reaching into its archives to bring you “Replay,” stories and columns from the past that highlight something particularly interesting, timely, or revealing. This column, by the late Will McDonough, appeared in the Boston Sunday Globe on Oct. 28, 2001, with the headline, “Would they plunk down Bledsoe in trade?”

After the Patriots had finished with an even more dismal 2-12 record in 1970 (worst in the league), Plunkett was taken with the first pick of the ’71 draft. He was going to be the franchise. Fairbanks made the team better over the next three years, with solid draft choices such as John Hannah, Darryl Stingley, Sam Cunningham, Steve Nelson, and Russ Francis. In the fifth round in 1975, he picked a quarterback from Kansas State named Steve Grogan.

Plunkett was hurt (separated shoulder) in the ’75 exhibition season, and Grogan emerged. Plunkett came back, got hurt again, and Grogan finished strongly. In the offseason, Fairbanks got a call from San Francisco, which had a new head coach, Monte Clark. Clark had a strong interest in bringing Plunkett back to the Bay area (the quarterback had grown up there and won the Heisman Trophy at Stanford).

In the meeting with this reporter, Fairbanks said, “Got a chance to make a trade here. What do you think the reaction would be around here if I traded Plunkett to San Francisco?"

This reporter responded, "Depends on what you get for him."

Fairbanks could get a bundle, and he did. Four top draft choices — two first-round picks in 1976 and a first and a second in ’77 — plus quarterback Tom Owen. Everyone lived happily ever after. Plunkett, who was never crazy about the Boston area, was glad to go home. After playing two years for the 49ers, he hooked on with the Oakland Raiders and won two Super Bowl rings. Grogan became a legend here and is still one of the most revered players to wear a Patriot uniform.

In ’76, Fairbanks used the picks to get center Pete Brock and safety Tim Fox (and drafted future Hall of Fame cornerback Mike Haynes with the Patriots’ own No. 1 pick), and in ’77 he got cornerback Raymond Clayborn in the first round and running back Horace Ivory in the second round (plus wide receiver Stanley Morgan and tight end Don Hasselbeck with his own picks).

The question now is: Will history repeat itself?

Drew Bledsoe, the team's No. 1 pick in the '93 draft and the present franchise player, is injured. Backup Tom Brady, like Grogan a middle-round draft pick (sixth round in 2000), has gotten a chance and is playing great. Let's say Brady continues to play very well (more from Bill Parcells on this later) and at the end of the year, Seattle's Mike Holmgren calls up Bill Belichick and says he wants to make a deal for Bledsoe. Like the 49ers 25 years ago, Holmgren decides he wants to bring Bledsoe back to his roots (Washington State/Walla Walla). What would you do?

In this era of pro football, the No. 1 question when it comes to a trade is whether a team can do it without getting killed under the salary cap. Under current NFL rules, just because you trade a player, it doesn't mean all of his contract goes with him. Some of it is left with the trading team.

Bledsoe just signed a contract extension this year. He got an $8 million bonus as part of a $30 million, four-year deal. On paper, the bonus is pro-rated over the four years. Even though he got the money up front, in NFL accounting procedures only $2 million of the bonus counts on the Patriots’ books this year. However, if they were to trade him next year, the $6 million bonus portion remaining will come due immediately on the Patriots’ 2002 account.

But the Patriots would get off the hook for the $5 million they owe him in salary for the 2002 season, so when the math on Bledsoe is concluded, the real hit on the salary cap would be only $1 million. The league cap is expected to exceed $70 million for 2002, so this would not be a big deal.

The Patriots could trade Bledsoe and not get killed financially. Will they? Highly unlikely. To start with, when he is healthy, he is still one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and beyond that he is a great team player and person — a rare combination in this era. Owner Robert Kraft has the greatest respect for him. And Brady, even though he has been marvelous, has yet to face the full test.

"It happens to all quarterbacks," said Parcells on his national radio show. "They have a bad game somewhere along the line. Brady will throw an interception. And he'll throw more than one. Someday he is going to be in a game where he and his team take a beating, like 31-10 or something, and he throws four interceptions, and the other players are mad at him, and the assistant coaches are looking sideways at him, and he finishes the game with a broken nose.

"Now, what he does the next Wednesday, when he practices with the team for the first time, and what he does the week after that, is where he is going to find out what he is made of. It's easy when you have a great start, and you haven't gotten beat up yet. The great ones are the guys that go through the bad times and keep on getting better."

Some have already speculated that if Brady continues to look like a star of the future, the Patriots might put Bledsoe on the expansion draft list for the Houston Texans, who begin play next year. The Patriots would get rid of his large contract without implications, but they would get nothing in return, which is why one team executive labeled that possibility “absurd.”

