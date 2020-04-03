Saying the maneuver "probably was the most challenging operation our organization and team ever had to do,” he shared the reason he decided to deploy the Patriots team plane to China to bring back the much-needed supplies.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who spearheaded an effort to bring about 1 million desperately needed N95 respirator masks to health care workers , spoke about his decision to help with CNN on Thursday evening.

"I’d been watching Governor [Andrew] Cuomo over the last few weeks and I just think he’s done an outstanding job,” Kraft said. "He’s at the epicenter of this crisis, and he has a calming way about him. He brings confidence. And I have a personal tie to New York City; Columbia was good to me, and gave me a full scholarship as a kid. I love the city. I love the people there. I don’t think what’s going on is something any of us could imagine.

"So I spoke to the governor and he requested if there was any way we could get some of these masks for New York. I spoke to our governor and he said, ‘We’re bringing them back.’ Love to help Governor Cuomo. I love it — a Republican governor, a Democratic governor, putting the country first. And we agreed to buy them, and give them to the people of the city of New York [to] try and bring some hope and goodwill, and let people know we are trying to bring everything together.”

