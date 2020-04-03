The Boston Globe and The Sports Museum have teamed up to provide a weekly look back at the good old days of New England sports each Sunday, featuring the responses to prompts posted on the museum’s Facebook page from Rusty Sullivan, the museum’s executive director.

Question posted on March 28: Happy Birthday, Bobby Schmautz, a beloved member of Don Cherry’s Lunch Pail Gang A.C. of the 1970s. Schmautzy’s teammates on those teams included Doakie, Cheesy, Nifty, Taz, Cash, and Chief. Great players, great nicknames. What are your favorite Bruins nicknames of all-time?

• The “Bonanza” line of Adam Oates (Adam), Joe Juneau (Little Joe), and Dmitri Kvartalnov (Hoss)