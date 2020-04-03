We’ll select a Team Black and a Team Gold from players who suited up in Boston from 2005-06 — when the salary cap was introduced as part of the deal that ended the previous season’s lockout — to now. Once you see the 23-man rosters, dear reader, you can pick the winner of a fantasy seven-game series by voting in the poll embedded in this column, in a Twitter poll @mattyports , or e-mailing matthew.porter@globe.com .

Because we have nothing but time, let’s take the next step and get nerdy. Presenting the ultimate salary-cap-era Bruins draft. Here’s how it works:

With all the retro games being replayed these days, Black-and-Gold blasts from the past are all over the place. All those great games have us thinking about which Bruins players we’d want on our team now, if we were the coach and general manager.

Players are selected based on their cap hit and all-around value that season. Teams must be between the cap floor ($60.2 million) and the ceiling ($81.5 million). Entry-level deals are marked down as full value, with bonuses. All deals below the current minimum salary ($700,000) are raised to that level.

We leaned on three essential resources: CapFriendly, Hockey-Reference, and Natural Stat Trick. Also, stick tap to Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal of The Athletic Vancouver, who came up with the format.

By a flip of the coin, Team Black has the first pick. Team Gold likes its chances, though.

Only a work stoppage due to coronavirus could shut down David Pastrnak this season. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

1. BLACK: RW David Pastrnak, 2019-20

Price: $6.667 million

You want offense? Let’s go. On pace for Boston’s first 50-goal season in a quarter-century, and a great deal to boot. His first season as a bona fide superstar (48-47—95 in 70 games).

2. GOLD: D Zdeno Chara, 2008-09

Price: $7.5 million

Hmm … save a few bucks by taking him on his second Boston deal ($6.917 million), when he was a Norris finalist, or grab the Norris-winning 2009 version? We want to strike fear into our opponent’s hearts. We take Peak Zdeno.

3. BLACK: LW Brad Marchand 2018-19

Price: $6.125 million

Incredible value for such a gifted player. This was the season he (mostly) cut the shenanigans and got to 100 points.

4. GOLD: C Patrice Bergeron, 2013-14

Price: $5 million

At age 28: the best defensive center on the planet, scored 30 goals, and recorded a career-high shot attempt share (61.22 percent) while taking just 40 percent of offensive faceoffs, won the second of his four Selke Trophies, and made $1.875 million less than his current cap hit. Just sorry we have to split the Bergy-Marsh bromance.

5. BLACK: G Tim Thomas, 2010-11

Price: $5 million

We’re confident enough in our bargain-hunting skill that we pass on 2008-09 Thomas, who also won the Vezina, led the league in save percentage (.911), goals-against average (2.10), and goals saved above average (41.02) … but for $1.1 million. Maybe the best goalie value of the cap era.

6. GOLD: C Joe Thornton, 2005-06

Price: $6.66 million

Our introduction to an important rule: We get the full season in the case of a trade. Joe signed a long-term deal in August and was gone by November, and while Boston only got 23 games that year (9-24—33), the Sharks got the league MVP (20-72—92). Hart Trophy Jumbo for under $7 million? Nice.

7. BLACK: C David Krejci, 2010-11

Price: $3.75 million

Wish Black had thought of that. We have our No. 1 center here, though. Tough to pass up Krejci’s 73-point third season, at age 22 and at the end of his ELC, but we think we’ll be OK with Playoff Krech.

8. GOLD: RW Phil Kessel, 2008-09

Price: $2.2 million

Boston only knew Phil the Thrill on his rookie deal, before the 2009 camp holdout and trade to Toronto. We’ll take a low-cost, age-21 sniper who delivered 28 of his 36 goals at even strength.

9. BLACK: LW Milan Lucic, 2010-11

Price: $4.0833 million

A beast in his prime (30-32—62). One of the most feared players in the league. The fans will love this pick.

10. GOLD: G Tuukka Rask, 2013-14

Price: $7 million

Couldn’t risk taking a younger, cheaper Rask. We needed a Vezina season to match Timmy’s.

11. BLACK: D Charlie McAvoy, 2019-20

Price: $4.9 million

A No. 1-caliber defenseman at a very friendly cap hit. Man, was McAvoy good this year.

12. GOLD: D Torey Krug, 2019-20

Price: $5.25 million

Elite power-play QB and puck distributor for the second pair. Could have gone with his 2014-15 season (12-27—39 for $1.4 million) if we needed to save a little scratch.

13. BLACK: D Dennis Seidenberg, 2010-11

Price: $3.25 million

Looking for a shutdown D, we go with one of the best in the game at the time. Conn Smythe-caliber postseason after posting career-best offensive totals (7-25—32). One of Peter Chiarelli’s best deals.

Tyler Seguin celebrates a teammate's goal during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final in 2013. Bruce Bennett

14. GOLD: C Tyler Seguin, 2012-13

Price: $3.55 million

Better numbers the year before (29-38—67) but becoming more complete. Had 32 points in 48 games that lockout year, before exploding for 84 points in Dallas the next season.

15. BLACK: C Marc Savard, 2008-09

Price: $5 million

One of the most talented dishers of his era. More points in his Boston debut (‘05-06), but we’ll take an 88-point campaign from a more veteran Savvy.

16. GOLD: RW Nathan Horton, 2010-11

Price: $4 million

Black wishes it could have reunited the Lucic-Krejci-Horton line, but Gold gets a 26-goal power forward to lock horns with Lucic, not to mention one of the most clutch Bruins in recent memory.

17. BLACK: RW Loui Eriksson, 2015-16

Price: $4.25 million

Before he got a raise in Vancouver. Two-way, 30-goal man slots nicely into our middle six.

18. GOLD: D Brandon Carlo, 2018-19

Price: $894,000

We add a shutdown defenseman-in-training at the end of his ELC, to play with Krug or Chara as the matchup dictates. Stat check: In the last three years, Carlo has played 3,560 minutes at even strength. Of the 64 defensemen who have played more, no one has been on the ice for fewer goals (110), and he’s second in shots, scoring chances, and expected goals against.

19. BLACK: D Dennis Wideman, 2008-09

Price: $3.9375 million

Playmaking D for the second pair. Lived up to his new four-year contract with a 13-37—50 season, and Boston’s second-highest defensive point share (6.1) of the cap era. Chara, as you’d expect, has eight of the top nine. Could have gotten him for short money ($700,000) the year before (13-23—36).

20. GOLD: LW Jake DeBrusk 2018-19

Price: $1.2883 million

We’re putting Slim JD with Thornton and Kessel, fully expecting him to top his 27-goal output (in just 68 games). MVP-level Joe can carry two young wingers in this scenario.

21. BLACK: D Dougie Hamilton, 2014-15

Price: $1.525 million

His last season in Boston (10-32—42) was a good one, though he wasn’t yet the Norris contender he was this year in Carolina.

22. GOLD: LW Marco Sturm, 2007-08

Price: $3.5 million

A 56-point season for the speedy German, whose career would soon be hampered by knee injuries. He’s plenty good enough for our middle six, and no longer wonders what that Thornton guy is like.

23. BLACK: C Rich Peverley, 2011-12

Price: $1.325 million

Career-high production (42 points in 57 games) from our third-line center.

24. GOLD: D Johnny Boychuk, 2013-14

Price: $3.3667 million

Prime-aged, right-shot defender to play with Krug and kill penalties with Chara. Johnny Rocket also lightens the room.

25. BLACK: C Riley Nash, 2017-18

Price: $900,000

Nash’s breakout season (15-26—41) boosts our bottom six and keeps our books clean.

26. GOLD: RW Mark Recchi, 2010-11

Price: $1.95 million

A 48-point season at age 42 is solid, particularly when you factor in the leadership he’ll provide our pups.

27. BLACK: RW Jarome Iginla, 2013-14

Price: $6 million

We get our Hall of Famer to show the way. A bonus-heavy deal for the 36-year-old legend, who produced his final 30-goal, 60-point season.

28. GOLD: RW Brad Boyes, 2005-06

Price: $700,000

Don’t sleep on this pick. Boyes put up a 26-43—69 line, and would score 43 in St. Louis two years later.

29. BLACK: RW Michael Ryder, 2008-09

Price: $4 million

A strong third-liner for this club. He can finish (27 goals and 53 points), and if we need a miracle save …

30. GOLD: C Gregory Campbell, 2010-11

Price: $1.1 million

Merlot Liner chipped in 29 points that year.

31. BLACK: G Jaroslav Halak, 2018-19

Price: $2.75 million

What took us so long to draft backup netminding? Halak was excellent in tandem with Rask (.922 save percentage, 2.34 GAA).

32. GOLD: G Chad Johnson, 2013-14

Price: $700,000

Solid backup (.925, .210) when Rask was in his heavy-use days. We have a ballcap ready for him.

33. BLACK: D Mark Stuart, 2008-09

Price: $1.3 million

In need of a left-shot, defensive-minded D, we grab an earlier version of the quality defender he became in Winnipeg.

34. GOLD: D Adam McQuaid, 2010-11

Price: $700,000

Similar to Stuart, 24-year-old is plenty capable for our third pair. But much cheaper.

35. BLACK: RW Blake Wheeler, 2010-11

Price: $2.2 million

Inconsistent and yet to become a star (44 points between Boston and Atlanta), but the future Winnipeg captain had loads of talent.

Jaromir Jagr: Who says no? Harry How

36. GOLD: RW Jaromir Jagr, 2012-13

Price: $4.55 million

Speaking of wild cards. Still productive at 40, though Boston had him for only three months. Again, we get the full season (35 points in 45 games). Just gotta figure out where to play him …

37. BLACK: RW Reilly Smith, 2013-14

Price: $900,000

OK. We’ll take a 20-goal, 51-point season at a low price.

38. GOLD: LW Shawn Thornton, 2010-11

Price: $812,500

Merlot Line forever.

39. BLACK: C Ryan Spooner, 2016-17

Price: $950,000

Decent production (11-28—39) from the 25-year-old. He’ll keep adding to his game, right?

40. GOLD: LW Daniel Paille, 2009-10

Price: $1.125 million

We get Paille at his healthiest and most productive (10-10—20 in 76 games). And the Merlot Line in full, if we need it.

41. BLACK: D Brad Stuart, 2005-06

Price: $2.15 million

Still need D, and forgot this guy had 43 points between Boston and San Jose and played 25 minutes a night.

42. GOLD: D Matt Grzelcyk, 2018-19

Price: $1.4 million

Left-shot analytics darling for about half the price of an Andrew Ference. This D corps has Peak Chara, so we’ll be fine with the Charlestown kid on our third pair.

43. BLACK: D Matt Hunwick, 2008-09

Price: $750,000

Our depth D is a rookie season from the puck-mover (27 points in 53 games).

44. GOLD: C Chris Kelly, 2011-12

Price: $2.125 million

Can play center or wing, kills penalties, and had 20 goals that year.

45. BLACK: C Carl Soderberg, 2013-14

Price: $1.0083 million

A 48-point season after finally arriving stateside. He’s our Swedish Yeti.

46. GOLD: D Andrew Ference, 2010-11

Price: $2.25 million

Tough call. We could have gone with a more expensive Derek Morris. We stick with the enviro-friendly depth D.

LINEUPS

BLACK: $72.72 million payroll; $8.78 million left over

Marchand-Savard-Pastrnak

Lucic-Krejci-Iginla

Eriksson-Peverley-Ryder

Smith-Nash-Wheeler

Spooner, Soderberg

Seidenberg-McAvoy

B. Stuart-Hamilton

M. Stuart-Wideman

Hunwick

Thomas

Halak

GOLD: $67.9 million payroll, $13.58 million left over

DeBrusk-J. Thornton-Kessel

Sturm-Bergeron-Horton

Boyes-Seguin-Recchi

S. Thornton-Campbell-Jagr

Paille, Kelly

Chara-Carlo

Krug-Boychuk

Grzelcyk-McQuaid

Ference

Rask

Johnson

FINAL ANALYSIS

Our efforts to be budget-friendly left us with lots of room.

Black likes its forward group, which is balanced and has a potentially incredible first line. The back end is a bit unsettled, but they aren’t going to need to do much other than make strong first passes and bury clean looks.

Gold has the star power, with three likely Hall of Famers in their primes and two more at the end of their careers. Interesting mix, but we’re counting on the big dogs to lead the pack. This might just come down to who’s hotter in net.

We ask you: Look at the rosters. Seven-game series. Who you got?

ETC.

When time is right, pack your bags

While we’re still dreaming, here are five hockey road trips I can’t wait to take again:

Vancouver: When the Bruins visit Western Canada, I spend a lot of time in Edmonton and Calgary thinking about Vancouver. What a city. In three October days there in 2018, I ate fresh chinook and other Pacific delights, rode a bike along the seawall at Stanley Park, took the glorious drive to Whistler and hiked, and spent an afternoon watching the seaplanes land in the ocean at the foot of the mountains. Love this place.

Tampa/Sunrise: The Florida swing is an eagerly anticipated stop. Hanging out at the beach before the game? Yes. Golf and hockey on the same day? I’m for it. Waterfront cafes and the Tampa riverwalk? Always. The Bruins typically visit here in December and March. A blessing.

Nashville: The honky-tonk bars on Broadway are a hoot, and there are fun little neighborhoods everywhere. Worth exploring for a few days.

New York City: Easy train ride from Boston, good food everywhere. Whether in Brooklyn or Manhattan, there’s always something new to do.

California: Southern California is great (if you can avoid the traffic). I like San Jose more. Relaxed vibe, fun little downtown, walkable, nature abounds. Next time I will try to get to Napa Valley and/or San Francisco, two places I’ve yet to see.

Loose pucks

Saturday would have been the last day of the regular season. The news of the week included the NHL once again pushing back its guideline for players and staff to self-quarantine from April 4 to April 15. The date, deputy commissioner Bill Daly acknowledged, was meaningless given the seriousness of the pandemic. Capitals GM Brian McClellan, meanwhile, maintained hope we could have hockey by “the end of June, July, August.” Here’s hoping life returns to normal before then … Tough times for those in the 26-team ECHL, whose players on ECHL-only contracts average less than $3,000 a month. Their last paychecks came March 16. A relief fund, launched Wednesday by the league and the minor league Professional Hockey Players Association, began with $200,000 in its coffers … The first hockey club to fall victim to the COVID-19 pandemic was KHL outfit Admiral Vladivostok. The local government sponsoring the Far East franchise said it would divert funds earmarked for the pro team into coronavirus measures and youth sports. As of Thursday, the KHL had not folded the team … Admiral’s leading scorer last year was Slovak winger Martin Bakos, ex-of Providence. He was rumored to be heading to Spartak Moscow, home of Bruins property Alex “Koko” Khoklachev. Spartak just lost two KHL veterans to transfer: ex-Bruins Martins Karsums and Kaspars Daugavins. None of the four were considered for our fantasy draft, though in a perfect world, we’d pick up the Dog Man and give him another chance to bury an OT winner.

