Looking for a laugh this Saturday evening? Of course you are. At 7 p.m., an impressive lineup of big-name comics will launch a “Laugh Aid” livestream filled with self-produced sets from their respective homes. Adam Sandler, Howie Mandel, Ken Jeong, Whitney Cummings, Jim Gaffigan, Marc Maron, Iliza Shlesinger, and many more will take part. Find it on Comedy Central’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/comedycentral. Or you can watch on Laugh Lounge, an app that functions like an on-demand comedy club.

“Laugh Aid” performers will ask viewers to kick in for an emergency relief fund. Organized by the nonprofit Comedy Gives Back, the fund supports comedians sidelined by coronavirus club closures and illness. To make a donation, visit www.comedygivesback.com.