I woke up on April Fools’ Day, not much in the mood for a prank: My daily life during the pandemic seemed like some bizarre jest already. After saying “Rabbit. Rabbit” for luck, since it was the first day of the month and I figured I could use all the help I could get, I went to make coffee. I looked out the kitchen window and it was snowing, in spite of my weather app telling me it was sunny. So I looked out the window in the front of the house, where indeed it did seem sunny. So I went to the sun room where I could see both sides of the house, and it was only snowing in the back. I pondered if it was really snow. Then suddenly, huge white flakes descended all around — beautiful. I looked up through the now magical skylights and said out loud: “Good one.”

KEVIN C. GROPPE, WELLESLEY