The Amtrak Downeaster is reducing service to one round-trip per day after Maine Gov. Janet Mills issued an order saying no one should use public transportation unless for an essential purposes, officials said Friday.
Starting Monday, service will be reduced to the 680 train southbound, and the 685 northbound on weekdays, the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority said in a press release
On weekends, the southbound 692 train and the northbound 693 train will operate, the release said.
All other Downeaster trains -- which usually run from Brunswick to Boston -- are cancelled.
While some station buildings may be closed to the public, including Brunswick, Freeport, Saco, and Wells, Downeaster trains will continue to stop at the platform.
Passengers can make reservations ahead of time online at Amtrak.com or by calling 1-800-USA-RAIL.
