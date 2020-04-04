The Amtrak Downeaster is reducing service to one round-trip per day after Maine Gov. Janet Mills issued an order saying no one should use public transportation unless for an essential purposes, officials said Friday.

Starting Monday, service will be reduced to the 680 train southbound, and the 685 northbound on weekdays, the Northern New England Passenger Rail Authority said in a press release

On weekends, the southbound 692 train and the northbound 693 train will operate, the release said.