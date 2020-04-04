Oliva fled with an undetermined amount of cash, according to the release.

Jose Oliva, 20, , entered the Cumberland Farms convenience store located at 290 County St. and threatened a store clerk with a pellet gun that was “identical in appearance to a semi-automatic pistol,” according to a statement from Attleboro Police Chief Kyle P. Heagney.

An Attleboro man was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly robbing a local convenience store with a pellet gun and then fled on foot, officials said.

Police responded to a 911 call about the incident at 12:32 a.m. and found the store clerk “visibly frightened but uninjured,” according to the statement.

Advertisement

Attleboro and State Police formed a perimeter around the store and started to search for the suspect.

Oliva was spotted by police at 1:16 a.m. while attempting to exit a wooded area near Attleboro High School on Rathbun Willard Drive, Heagney said.

Oliva dropped the pellet gun, which was later recovered between Bushee Street and Capron Park by local police with the assistance of a State Police K-9 unit, Heagney said.

Oliva is being held without release by Attleboro Police until Monday, when he will be arraigned on a charge of armed robbery, Heagney said.

Max Jungreis can be reached at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis