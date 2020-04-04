But when Memorial Elementary School in Bedford, closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lang was forced to feed him dry corn and other grains.

The 550-pound pig is used to eating pizza, french toast, grilled cheese, and tacos and other scraps from a New Hampshire elementary school cafeteria.

That’s not enough to satisfy Wilbur’s voracious appetite.

Lang, 30, lives with her family on a 22-acre farm in Bedford with over 50 animals, including the 550-pound 18-month-old Wilbur. Lang’s daughter Grace won the piglet in a raffle at the county fair in 2018 and they named him after the “Charlotte’s Web” character.

But run-of-the-mill farm food was not enough to satisfy Wilbur's voracious appetite.

It took only a couple weeks before Wilbur started protesting the lack of fun food in his bucket.

“He was fine with it for the first week or so," said Lang. "Then he became progressively less fine with it and then it got to the point where I would put the grain in the bucket and he would just tip it over and look at me like ‘nope, I’m good,’” Lang said.

She said Monday was the second day in a row where the just refused to eat the food placed in front of him.

“He knew that Monday should’ve been a pizza day which I’m sure made it harder for him when I put that bucket of grains in front of him,” she said with a chuckle.

It was then that she put out a siren call for help to the community by posting a plea on Wilbur’s Facebook page for any soon-to-be expired foods. The results, she said, have been slightly overwhelming.

The bucket Lang put out at the end of her driveway has to be emptied four times a day to keep up with the steady stream of vegetables, canned foods, and yes, pizza.

Workers at a local pizza shop, Pizza Bella, made Wilbur his very own freshly cooked pizza.

“I was so pleasantly surprised by the pure generosity of this town,” Lang said. “Everyone’s going through such a weird, tough time so it was really amazing to see people actually make time in their day to come give my pig food.”

