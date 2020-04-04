But since city hall is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Everett has launched a new website to display these works of art virtually.

The paintings by Massachusetts artists are featured in “Open Spaces, Favorite Places," an online art gallery launched by the Everett Cultural Council. The gallery includes 21 paintings that were supposed to be displayed in Everett City Hall.

An acrylic painting of swirling blues and whites of a calm ocean; a watercolor image of a handful of rhubarb in the kitchen sink; a quilt with colorful embroidery.

"We are at a moment in time where everyone is searching for something positive and art has the ability to lift our spirits,” Mayor Carlo DeMaria said in the statement. “I’m happy these wonderful artists are giving residents of Everett something beautiful to look forward to.”

Advertisement

The art comes from 10 local and regional artists who were asked to paint their favorite open spaces that inspire or energize them. Or favorite places “that remind you of your place in the world,” the statement said.

The website includes short bios of the artist next to each piece along with other links to find more of their work.

The watercolor piece of rhubarb resting in a kitchen sink comes from Linda Hurd.

“Through watercolor painting and writing, I shed light on subjects such as learning differences, choices, and personal growth, and their impact on our lives and families,” the artist statement says.

A piece by Karen McCune Barca is a collage of different images from a playground in Sacramone Park in Everett.

“These two parks are very special to me and my family,” she said in the statement. “I lived on West Street when my sons were young, and they went to Sacramone regularly.”

Maria Josefson, coordinator of the Everett Cultural Council, said the city wanted to still showcase the work despite the pandemic to help people who are struggling in the community.

Advertisement

“On one hand, I do not want to dismiss, make light of where we are collectively,” Josefson said in the statement. “But on the other hand, offering moments of light and joy in this difficult moment, reminding folks of the spaces and places that bring them joy."