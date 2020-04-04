“Take a minute today to acknowledge how hard this all is,” Raimondo said. "Take time today to ground yourself in some routines that will help you keep it together.

As she spoke Saturday afternoon at the State House, the governor acknowledged the surreal evolution of the coronavirus spread, here in Rhode Island and around the world. She said it felt like each day was “blending into an endless day.”

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Governor Gina M. Raimondo announced three more people have died and 97 more Rhode Islanders have tested positive for coronavirus in Rhode Island.

That brings the total to 806 residents who tested positive for coronoavirus and 17 who have died from COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus. The three new deaths are a man and woman in their 80s, and a man in his 90s.

Raimondo said the state is now able to test more than 1,000 people per day -- and had that many people booked on Saturday -- and she urged health care providers to make appointments for patients showing symptoms.

The test results are slower to obtain. Raimondo said it still takes several days to get the results.

That delay is meaningful, especially as state health officials try to anticipate the spread of the virus.

Nursing home patients make up half of the deaths from coronavirus, and about 150 residents and staff members at nursing homes have tested positive -- a little more than 20 percent of all the positive cases in Rhode Island.

One of the three people who died overnight was a woman in her 80s who lived at Golden Crest Nursing Centre in North Providence, said Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott. The woman is the sixth Golden Crest resident to die from coronavirus, and one of about 65 residents and staff members who have tested positive.

Another 60 residents and staff members at Oak Hill Health and Rehabilitation in Pawtucket tested positive, and two residents died.

Oakland Grove Health Care Center in Woonsocket has six people who have tested positive. Cedar Crest Nursing Centre in Cranston has fewer than five residents and staff members who have tested positive.

Staff members have also tested positive at Ballou Home for the Aged in Woonsocket, Eleanor Slater Hospital, and St. Elizabeth Home in East Greenwich, according to the Health Department.

The increase that especially worried the governor was the number of people who are hospitalized with the virus: 93 people.

“It continues to climb at a rapid rate over past week, and confirms we are in a rapid spread,” Raimondo said.

Raimondo warned on Friday that Rhode Island was not yet prepared for a surge of hospitalizations, even as the state begins setting up field hospitals to hold 1,000 beds. The sites will be at the Rhode Island Convention Center in Providence, the former Citizens Bank in Cranston, and a vacant Lowe’s building at Quonset, in North Kingstown.

* The State House dome will be lit red this week, because red is the color for first-responders -- but it also includes thousands of people in the state who are pitching in to help, Raimondo said. “So tonight, look up at the State House and see the big red dome and know that it’s a thank you for you doing what you do to keep Rhode Island safe,” Raimondo said. “And it’s a personal thank you from me to you.”

* Sunday is Palm Sunday, but the churches will remain closed. Raimondo said palms will not be distributed, in order to avoid transferring the virus.

* State parks and beaches remain closed. Parking lots are closed, but people may walk to the beaches or parks, provided they continue to abide by social distancing, Raimondo said.

This story will be updated during the news conference.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com