The man was later pronounced dead. He was not identified.

The vehicle hit the man at 10:50 p.m. near Berkshire Avenue and Robert Dyer Circle, Ryan Walsh, Springfield police spokesman, tweeted.

A man died after being struck by a car Friday night in Springfield, police said.

The Springfield traffic unit is investigating the details of the crash, Walsh said.

No further information was immediately available Saturday afternoon.

