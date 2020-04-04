The MBTA has canceled planned changes to bus service that were announced Thursday as part of an effort to better serve medical personnel amid the coronavirus pandemic, the agency said Friday night.
The T had said it would temporarily add service to some bus routes, including those serving the Longwood medical area in Boston, Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Medford, and the Steward Satellite Emergency Department in Quincy. It also planned to eliminate four routes that have been experiencing low ridership or are in areas where there are other transportation options.
On Friday night, it canceled those changes and said service would remain on a modified Saturday schedule, as it has been since mid-March.
“We will continue to support critical travel needs of those who are essential to slowing the spread of this virus,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in the statement. “This service, along with the additional precautions we are implementing to protect the health and safety of our workforce, will ensure we can continue to provide critical transportation services.”
Poftak did not provide a reason for the change. In response to an inquiry from the Globe, Lisa Battiston, an MBTA spokeswoman said in an e-mail, “The current bus schedule enables us to strike the right balance between ridership demand and availability of the Operations workforce.”
