The MBTA has canceled planned changes to bus service that were announced Thursday as part of an effort to better serve medical personnel amid the coronavirus pandemic, the agency said Friday night.

The T had said it would temporarily add service to some bus routes, including those serving the Longwood medical area in Boston, Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Medford, and the Steward Satellite Emergency Department in Quincy. It also planned to eliminate four routes that have been experiencing low ridership or are in areas where there are other transportation options.

On Friday night, it canceled those changes and said service would remain on a modified Saturday schedule, as it has been since mid-March.