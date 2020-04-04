The ruling , made Friday, bars inmates facing violent and other serious charges from being released. It also rejected calls from criminal defense lawyers and advocates to release some inmates who have already been convicted.

“I am grateful for the speed with which the [Supreme Judicial Court] made its decision," Rollins said in a statement. “Lives are [at] stake and every hour matters. This ruling will certainly help. But this is a start, not the finish.”

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins on Saturday lauded a ruling from the state’s highest court allowing certain inmates awaiting trial to be released as the state works to contain outbreaks of COVID-19 in prisons.

Instead, court officials advised the Massachusetts Parole Board to quickly approve the release of inmates nearing the end of their sentences and those who have been granted parole.

Rollins said she was heartened to see pressure on the Parole Board to act faster, saying the move could help about 300 people who remain behind bars despite having received parole.

“But honestly, this really should have already been happening in the face of a global pandemic and a heightened public health threat,” she said.

Rollins referred to the ruling as “a living, breathing ever-evolving document” that sets the groundwork for the state to reduce its inmate population.

“Decarceration in certain instances is the just, humane, and right thing to do," she said. “We will do this without sacrificing the important concerns of survivors and victims, and their physical and emotional well-being.”

Abigail Feldman can be reached at abigail.feldman@globe.com.