Dr. Eric Dickson, the CEO of the hospital chain that includes UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, and his wife, Dr. Catherine Jones-Dickson, an emergency medicine physician at UMass Memorial HealthAlliance-Clinton Hospital, are contributing their salaries to an employee assistance fund until the end of the state of emergency in Massachusetts, according to a statement Saturday.

Anthony Berry, a UMass Memorial spokesman, said in an e-mail that Dickson and Jones-Dickson understand some people are in a better position to handle the financial and economic hardship brought on by "this economic pandemic” than others.

“They want to help our caregivers who – at a time of when they are giving so much of themselves to help others - may be facing personal and financial struggles,” Berry said.

UMass Memorial first made the announcement during a Friday virtual town hall with supporters and friends of the organization, according to the statement.

The donations will impact any “struggling caregiver,” Berry said, with a priority given to those at the lower end of the pay scale. The health system has some employees who are paid at, and slightly above, the minimum wage.

UMass Memorial has not had to lay off any employees and has committed to paying caregivers through May 2, Berry said.

The employee fund provides limited financial assistance when an employee is unable to meet “immediate, essential expenses” and has exhausted other available sources of funds, the statement said. Eligible employees may apply for the grant, which is based on need and will not need to be repaid.

Dickson’s decision to forgo his salary followed announcements by his counterparts at other Massachusetts hospitals.

Beth Israel Lahey Health’s chief executive Dr. Kevin Tabb announced on Monday, he would take a 50 percent pay cut for three months, while other executives take pay cuts.

Most of Beth Israel Lahey’s workforce will continue earning regular salaries, the company said.

On Tuesday, Kate Walsh, the chief executive of Boston Medical Center, said she would give up her paycheck for at least a month, while other executives would receive reduced pay for three months. Walsh also announced that BMC put 700 employees on furlough.

Wellforce, the parent company of Tufts Medical Center, on Thursday, when announced temporary layoffs and reduced hours for about 2,000 employees, the company also said executives, including CEO Mike Dandorph, would cut their pay for three months.

