A Whitman man is facing drug charges after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Kingston Friday afternoon that left two people hospitalized, according to Kingston police.

Kingston emergency services responded to a crash shortly after 1 p.m. Friday at 244 Main St., in front of the town’s police station, according to Kingston Police Sergeant Detective Michael Skowyra.

Kingston fire transported suspect Adam Bolus, 35, to a hospital, as well as his passenger and the driver of the other vehicle, according to Skowyra.