A Whitman man is facing drug charges after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Kingston Friday afternoon that left two people hospitalized, according to Kingston police.
Kingston emergency services responded to a crash shortly after 1 p.m. Friday at 244 Main St., in front of the town’s police station, according to Kingston Police Sergeant Detective Michael Skowyra.
Kingston fire transported suspect Adam Bolus, 35, to a hospital, as well as his passenger and the driver of the other vehicle, according to Skowyra.
Bolus has been released into police custody, but his passenger and the driver of the other vehicle were still hospitalized Saturday morning, he said.
The roadway was shut down for several hours following the incident, Skowyra said.
Bolus faces charges including operating under the influence and possession of a Class B drug with the intent to distribute following an investigation by Kingston Police, State Police, and the Plymouth district attorney’s office, Skowyra said.
Bolus was scheduled to be arraigned Monday, according to Skowyra.
Police are asking members of the public who witnessed the crash or have relevant information to contact Skowyra at 781-585-0523 ext. 6662.