Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will speak to Donald Trump in the coming days as the U.S. president escalates a battle with allies and 3M Co. over exports of medical equipment and N95 masks.

Trudeau said he wasn’t looking to retaliate or limit exports to the U.S. as countries race to secure supplies to fight the Covid-19 pandemic but will point out that Canada also sends key equipment across the border.

“We have nurses that work on the other side of the border, and in terms of gloves and other types of equipment and test kits, the fact is we’ve supplied that equipment to the United states,” Trudeau said at a news conference on Saturday. It would hurt both countries to interrupt those supplies, Trudeau said, adding he’s spoken with Trump over the course of the crisis.