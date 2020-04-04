Baker, Kraft took initiative while federal government lagged

In 64 AD, Emperor Nero fiddled while Rome burned. In 2020, the US president is fiddling with facts while the nation burns with fever. We should all applaud Governor Baker and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft for their initiative in asking for and receiving help from China to obtain urgently needed respirator masks (“Baker and Kraft team up to bring gear from China,” Page A1, April 3), when our own federal government is unable to do so in anything like sufficient numbers.

Whatever we may think about the nature of the Chinese regime and its motivations, in today’s circumstances the lives and well-being of all residents of this country take precedence over any other considerations in the decisions we take and the sources of assistance we seek out.