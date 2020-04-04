Re “At GE plant, tensions roil over conditions” (Page A1, March 31): As was stated in your article, General Electric’s number one priority is and always will be employee health and safety. We are following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and have coordinated with local health officials and proactively taken steps to ensure employees’ safety while they support the mission-critical work we do at GE-Lynn on behalf of the nation’s military.

In addition to the extra 14 days of paid leave we have pledged to employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or who are medically quarantined, we are implementing further steps to advance employee safety. They include starting temperature checks for everyone entering our facilities, adding another round of extensive cleaning each weekend, and providing more enhanced personal protective equipment for employees whose roles don’t allow for practicing social distancing.