Medicare prohibits reimbursement of services conducted by telephone alone exceeding 10 minutes, as current regulations demand bilateral audiovisual technology between patient and physician. It seems ironic that a population that is predominantly over the age of 65, more vulnerable to chronic disease, far less likely to have access to such technology, and in need of more time and services would be subject to such barriers. Furthermore, many physician practices are not set up for such technology.

Thank you for your timely and insightful March 29 editorial “In COVID-19 outbreak, a trial by fire for telemedicine.” As a family physician in Central Massachusetts, I can attest to the great comfort and value patients express in having access to someone they trust and with whom they have fostered a therapeutic relationship, made possible by telemedicine.

In this era of physical distancing necessary to mitigate the pandemic, telemedicine does indeed provide access to all. Medicare should not be an outlier. I would ask your readers to please contact their elected officials in Washington and demand this restriction be lifted.

Dr. Frederic Baker

Holden

Old fee-for-service payment model is due for an overhaul

Telemedicine, along with remote monitoring, definitely has an important long-term role going far beyond the current pandemic (“In COVID-19 outbreak, a trial by fire for telemedicine”). But to exploit the potential of these technologies, we also need to smash the old fee-for-service payment model that reimburses a clinician for each individual visit. As the editorial mentions, telemedicine and remote monitoring allow a more holistic intervention in health, spread over time. Individual visits themselves have no meaning; they are part of a continuum of care.

The governor’s executive order expanding access to telehealth opens up the possibility of all kinds of reimbursement strategies, including holistic “fee for value” payment models.

Because Massachusetts insurers already have taken steps toward the new model, let’s hope today’s crisis will spur government, insurers, and clinicians to adopt new, more effective models of care.

Andrew Oram

For patients new to telehealth, a how-to

As an internal medicine doctor, I am seeing only the sickest patients but caring for all other patients in my practice via telehealth. Primary care providers are adopting telehealth and virtual visits like never before. It is a safe, convenient option for patients to get care, without having to take a half-day off from work and sit in a waiting room full of sick patients. Telehealth medical visits are accessible by telephone or laptop and are now affordable, with many health plans covering the visits, some even without a copay. This may be the future of health care delivery, even for the post-coronavirus era.

Here are a few tips I’d like to share for patients who are new to telehealth:

Call the office to schedule a visit with your doctor or nurse practitioner; make sure your insurance is up-to-date, and learn if the office will call you or if you should call in.

Before the visit, charge your cellphone, find a quiet and private place, and make a list of the goals you have for your visit. Also, weigh yourself, and if possible, measure your height, take your temperature, and check your blood pressure. Know your pharmacy name and address.

When the doctor calls you, prepare to identify yourself three ways (name, birthday, address), and let the provider know if a friend or family member is present.

Prioritize. Don’t save potentially life-threatening concerns for last. Fever, chest pain, and shortness of breath need to be discussed up front. Together with your doctor, decide on two or three objectives to cover for the visit. Sometimes the doctor may need to review chronic outstanding health concerns.

Take pictures if you can. You should be able to securely e-mail pictures of rashes, sore throats, swelling, and many other problems. Some practices can use Zoom or other live meeting platforms, so you may be asked to walk or demonstrate specific findings.

If you are meeting a new provider online, be ready to supply the doctor with your past medical history, including dates of surgery and diagnosis, your dates of immunizations, and addresses of prior providers in order to get focused medical records.

As many people now have more time to talk, reflect, and exercise, a telehealth appointment can be a valuable opportunity to strengthen your relationship with your provider and prioritize your health.

Dr. Mary Lou Ashur

Milton

The writer is an internal medicine physician at Neponset Health Center in Dorchester and vice president of the Norfolk District Medical Society.





You can be the IT department for the digital novices in your life

How can a student who is stuck at home help older relatives and friends who may not be as well versed in digital technology? As a doctor, I ask that you teach them how to use the video on their computer or smartphone.

Many doctors’ offices are offering virtual visits now. We want people to stay healthy so that they don’t end up in the hospital. Doctors can do video telehealth checkups, but we are finding that many people don’t know how to use the camera.

Please reach out to people in your community who could use this help. Call them and walk them through the steps. Explain where the computer camera is, or teach them to use a videocommunication app, so that they are ready when their doctor’s office calls them with simple instructions for how to log on for their virtual checkup.

We can do our jobs better if we can see them as well as hear them. You can help keep everyone healthy.

Dr. Andrea Fribush

Concord