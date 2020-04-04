Former Celtics star Kevin Garnett, late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, and Bentley University women’s basketball coach Barbara Stevens are among the 2020 inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.

Bryant, who died with his daughter in January in a helicopter crash in California, won five NBA championships and was an 18-time All-Star in 20 seasons with the Lakers. The prolific scorer ended his career with 33,643 points.

Garnett played 22 seasons in the NBA between the Timberwolves, Celtics, and Nets. The 15-time All-Star and 12-time All-Defensive player was a key component of the Celtics’ 2008 championship team, averaging 20.4 points and 10.5 rebounds during the 2008 playoffs to lead the C’s to their first title since 1986. The Celtics will retire Garnett’s No. 5 during the 2020-21 season.