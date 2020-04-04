They were the first two players drafted into the NBA out of high school in 20 years (Garnett in 1995 and Bryant in 1996), they played on the same All-Star team nine times, and faced off in two NBA Finals.

Kevin Garnett and the Celtics got the best of Kobe Bryant and the Lakers in 2008; two years later, the roles would be reversed.

And now they will reportedly enter the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame together.

Garnett and Bryant, along with Spurs legend Tim Duncan, will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 induction class, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Friday.

It was also reported that former Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich and former Oklahoma State men’s basketball coach Eddie Sutton will also be part of the 2020 induction class.

Among those missing out are said to be three women: four-time Olympic gold medalist Tamika Catchings, Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, and five-time Division 2 coach of the year and 1,000-game winner Barbara Stevens of Bentley University in Waltham.

Garnett averaged 17.8 points and 10 rebounds per game over his 21-year career. He was named an All-Star 15 times (including winning the All-Star Game MVP in 2003) and was selected to the All-NBA team nine times. He won the Defensive Player of the Year in his first season with the Celtics in the 2007-08 season and was named the NBA MVP for the 2003-04 season. And, of course, he won the 2008 title with the Celtics, defeating Bryant’s Lakers.

It was also announced in February that Garnett’s No. 5 will be retired by the Celtics during the 2020-21 season.

Bryant averaged 25 points and 4.7 assists per game over his 20-year career, all of which he played with the Lakers. He was named an All-Star 18 times (the second most in NBA history) and shares the record for most NBA All-Star Game MVPs with Bob Pettit with four. Bryant was named the league’s MVP for the 2007-08 season and won five titles, one of which came over Garnett’s Celtics in 2010.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash with his daughter Gianna and seven others in January.

The induction ceremony is scheduled to take place on Aug. 29 in Springfield, Mass.