Key stats: Secretary general of FIBA from 2003 through his death in 2018.

Here’s a thumbnail look look at the nine new members of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, who were announced on Saturday:

Career accomplishments: A player, referee, and coach before joining the global basketball governing body FIBA … Member of the International Olympic Committee … Chair of the IOC coordination commission for the 2028 Los Angeles Games … Viewed as major proponent of the growth of the 3x3 game and its inclusion in the Olympic program.

KOBE BRYANT

Key stats: 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists per game in 20 NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Career accomplishments: Five-time NBA champion (2000, 2001, 2002, 2009, 2010) … 18-time All-Star … 2008 NBA MVP … No. 4 scorer in NBA history … 15-time All-NBA player … Scored career-high 81 points vs. Toronto on Jan. 22, 2006 … Four-time All-Star Game MVP … Two-time NBA Finals MVP … Two-time Olympic gold medalist (2008, 2012) … 2018 Academy Award winner for “Dear Basketball.”





TAMIKA CATCHINGS

Key stats: 16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.4 steals per game in 15 WNBA seasons with the Indiana Fever.

Career accomplishments: 2012 WNBA champion … WNBA Finals MVP … 2011 WNBA MVP … 10-time All-Star … Five-time defensive player of the year … Seven-time steals champion … Four-time Olympic gold medalist (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016) … Two-time world champion (2002, 2010) … 1998 NCAA champion at Tennessee.





TIM DUNCAN

Key stats: 19.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.2 blocks per game in 19 NBA seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.

Career accomplishments: Five-time NBA champion (1999, 2003, 2005, 2007, 2014) … 15-time All-Star … Two-time NBA MVP (2002, 2003) … 15-time All-NBA player … 1998 NBA Rookie of the Year … 1997 NCAA player of the year at Wake Forest … One of three players in NBA history to be part of more than 1,000 regular-season wins.

KEVIN GARNETT

Key stats: 17.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists per game in 21 NBA seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, and Brooklyn Nets.

Career accomplishments: 2008 NBA champion … 15-time All-Star … 2004 NBA MVP … 2008 NBA Defensive Player of the Year … 2000 Olympic gold medalist … Only player NBA history with at least 25,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, 5,000 assists, 1,500 blocks, and 1,500 steals.

KIM MULKEY

Key stats: 604-101 record in 20 seasons as Baylor women’s coach.

Career accomplishments: Three-time NCAA champion coach with Baylor (2005, 2012, 2019) … Two-time national champion player at Louisiana Tech (AIAW in 1981, NCAA in 1982) … Two-time AP national women’s coach of the year (2012, 2019) … Combined career record as a Louisiana Tech player, Louisiana Tech assistant, and Baylor coach of 1,164-175 (.869 winning percentage) … Now a member of eight Halls of Fame.

BARBARA STEVENS

Key stats: 1,058-291 record in 43 seasons at Clark, UMass, and Bentley.

Career accomplishments: Coached 2014 NCAA Division 2 national champions at Bentley with a 35-0 record … Five-time WBCA Division 2 national coach of the year (1992, 1999, 2001, 2013, 2014) … 16-time Northeast-10 coach of the year … Coached Bentley for final 28 of its Division 2-record 33 consecutive winning seasons and for Division 2-record five consecutive 30-win seasons (1988-89 through 1992-93).

EDDIE SUTTON

Key stats: 806-326 record in parts of 37 seasons at Creighton, Arkansas, Kentucky, Oklahoma State, and San Francisco.

Career accomplishments: Two-time AP national coach of the year (1978, 1986) … Took three teams to the Final Four (Arkansas in 1978, Oklahoma State in 1995 and 2004) … One of 12 coaches recognized by the NCAA for more than 800 Division 1 victories … Nine regular-season conference titles … Eight conference tournament titles.

RUDY TOMJANOVICH

Key stats: 527-416 record in parts of 13 NBA seasons as coach of Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers; 17.4 points, 8.1 rebounds. 2.0 assists per game in 11 seasons as player with Rockets.

Career accomplishments: Two-time NBA champion coach with Houston (1994, 1995) … 2000 Olympic gold medal as coach … five-time NBA All-Star as player … Career rebounding leader at Michigan … No. 2 pick in 1970 NBA Draft.