In these unprecedented times as America and the world battle the coronavirus pandemic, New York is saluting New England for a selfless gesture in New York City’s time of need.

After the Patriots organized a delivery of 300,000 N95 facemasks from China to hospitals in New York City — the epicenter of the US’s coronavirus fight — the New York Post on Saturday honored New England and the Kraft family with a front-page headline.

The tabloid, known for its clever front pages, wrote, “Something we thought we’d never say ... THANK YOU, PATS.”