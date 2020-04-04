President Trump told commissioners of US pro sports leagues on Saturday that he thinks the NFL should stay on schedule and kick off in September, according to ESPN.
Leaders from the four major pro sports leagues — the NBA’s Adam Silver, MLB’s Rob Manfred, the NFL’s Roger Goodell, and the NHL’s Gary Bettman — along with executives from the WNBA, MLS, PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, IndyCar, Breeders Cup, and WWE, according to a White House pool report. An AP reporter covering auto racing said officials were told the call was off the record.
Trump told the commissioners he “hopes to have fans back in stadiums and arenas by August and September,” according to ESPN.
Advertisement
The NBA shut down March 11, right after it was announced that Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. It was the first pro league in North America to stop playing games.
Silver, the NBA’s commissioner, told Trump on the call that the NBA would “love to lead the way” in restarting games, but that an “ ‘all clear’ from public health officials" had to come first, according to ESPN.
The NHL, the only other major pro league playing games in March, shut down soon after the NBA. Following the NBA and NHL’s decisions, Major League Baseball closed down spring training and sent players home.
The NFL has altered its offseason plans, including shifting the draft scheduled to begin April 23 to a virtual format, but has kept most of its league schedule intact.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.