President Trump told commissioners of US pro sports leagues on Saturday that he thinks the NFL should stay on schedule and kick off in September, according to ESPN.

Leaders from the four major pro sports leagues — the NBA’s Adam Silver, MLB’s Rob Manfred, the NFL’s Roger Goodell, and the NHL’s Gary Bettman — along with executives from the WNBA, MLS, PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, IndyCar, Breeders Cup, and WWE, according to a White House pool report. An AP reporter covering auto racing said officials were told the call was off the record.

Trump told the commissioners he “hopes to have fans back in stadiums and arenas by August and September,” according to ESPN.