The Terriers were in Fullerton, Calif., for the Easton Invitational when it became clear that they wouldn’t get the chance to see it play out. Before BU played its first game, the sports landscape was already being shifted as conferences around the country were beginning to cancel tournaments. Shortly after, they learned that sports would go on hiatus altogether as the NCAA canceled all sports for the remainder of the year. When coach Ashley Waters told her team, there was shock, then tears.

The 22 games that Boston University’s softball team was able to get in before the coronavirus pandemic brought college sports to a standstill was enough for senior pitcher Lizzie Annerino to see that the team had something special going. They had thechemistry and competitive spirit to keep up with some of the top teams in the country.

UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford said athletes have to consider things like jobs and grad school before returning for an extra season.

“It’s funny, it’s so cliche,” Waters said. “Coaches, we always say, ‘Play like there’s no tomorrow! Play like it’s your last game,' ” she said. “And these kids literally looked at me like, “Oh my god, that was our last game!' ”

Annerino tried to soak in those last moments before facing the unknown. She returned home to Chicago to be with her family and continue classes virtually. Sports seemed small when she looked at the world around her.

“I think when you take a step back and you look at the bigger picture, you understand that it’s a privilege to be able to play a Division 1 sport and compete with the best teams and we had to sacrifice that so other people could just have an opportunity to stay healthy. We were very understanding of the situation even though it was heart-breaking.”

For the segment of student-athletes left in limbo when spring sports were canceled, the NCAA provided a solution Monday when it decided to allow those spring athletes to be eligible for next year re-opened a door that otherwise seemed shut.

“I’m honestly just excited to at least have the opportunity,” Annerino said.

As a former Division 1 softball player herself, BU coach Ashley Waters was in full support of giving seniors the chance to regain a year that could have been taken away.

“It’s a real positive that the Patriot League stood up and they wanted to allow our kids to have eligibility and make it right. It’s an incredible response by the NCAA to stand up and want to make it right. I was all for it. They spend their whole entire lives working up to these moments and they’ve earned that.”

But the path forward isn’t simple. Difficult decisions will have to be made by universities and student-athletes as they reorganize a timeline that has been dramatically shifted.

“It’s not simple,” said BU athletic director Drew Marrochello. “It’s not simple for universities. It’s not simple from a funding perspective. It’s not simple from a roster management perspective. It’s not simple from a cultural perspective. There’s a lot of steps that still need to be employed.”

In the case of the Patriot League, players will still have to adhere to the conference’s long-standing waiver process. Student-athletes with a desire to return for another year must show an academic need for continuing their education.

“We’re still going to adhere to that principle, the waiver process and the academic impetus for that,” Marrochello said.

When the dominoes began to fall in March, the first question UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford heard from student-athletes was whether they would get their year of eligibility back. Men’s and women’s lacrosse played a handful of games. So did baseball. Sports like rowing and track hadn’t even started their seasons.

“I just said, ‘Hey, I’m going to do my level best to get you this year back and make sure that your eligibility gets reinstated.’ ”

Bamford told coaches to be honest with players so they could make the best decisions for themselves. The one thing Bamford emphasized was that each athlete have a serious discussion with family about the best plan for the future. Considerations like jobs and grad school had to be taken into account.

“What does this mean if you want to come back and you have to spend another full year,” Bamford said. “It’s not just being here for the fall or for one semester.”

Those variables led some athletes to decided that the additional year wasn’t the best option. An advantage at UMass, Bamford said, is the option to enroll in a certificate program rather than an undergraduate or graduate program, giving students who might be on partial or no scholarship a more viable financial option.

Meanwhile, universities, athletic departments, and coaches have to weigh the impact taking on more student-athletes than they had previously anticipated for the year.

Financially, Bamford said UMass wanted to support as many student-athletes as we could. Athletes from the men’s and women’s lacrosse teams as well as rowing will be returning. But the cancellation of the 2020 season created a level of financial uncertainty that makes it more difficult to make decisions about next year. Bamford said UMass will tap into reserves from its student-athletes assistance fund (an NCAA fund) as well as fund-raised money to ensure that none of the money will come from general operating funds.

Annerino had planned on going to law school next year. She was looking at Emory, Northwestern, and Duke. She also envisioned winning another Patriot League title and competing in the NCAA regionals. She thought about the fanfare of her senior season being suspended in thin air.

“I am really excited about the prospect of maybe coming back for a fifth year,” she said. “Softball is something that you get the opportunity to do for a certain time in your life. Then after that, it’s done. There’s not really another opportunity after college to play where other opportunities will still be there. So taking an extra year of eligibility is something that is a ‘right now’ thing and something that I’ll never get the chance to do again. But I’ll get the chance to go to graduate school or take a job offer.”





Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.