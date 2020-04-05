The daily video features virtual conversations with thought leaders, like billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates and Harvard Medical School psychologist Susan David, every weekday at noon. The discussion is streamed live on TED’s website and recorded for future viewing. Viewers can sign up to get reminders before the broadcast goes live each day.

The American media organization, which routinely releases videos under the slogan, “ideas worth spreading,” is informing people about the virus and its implications in a novel series, titled: TED Connects.

TED Talks’ daily, pandemic-inspired lectures bring the world’s leading experts to, well, anywhere — your bed, your kitchen table, even your bathroom.

Advertisement

The goal? To spread ideas that “can help us reflect and work through this uncertain time with a sense of responsibility, compassion and wisdom,” reads the website.

Started on March 23, the initiative releases the upcoming schedule weekly. Coming up: Public health advocate Esther Choo on “Life on the medical front lines of the pandemic,” and Danielle Allen, James Bryant Conant University Professor at Harvard University, on “Here’s how we might save both lives and the economy."

The choice of speakers is eclectic, ranging from data journalist Sonia Shah (“Understanding the trajectory of the virus”) to Rabbi Lord Jonathan Saks (“How we can navigate the coronavirus pandemic with courage and hope”). Talks are hosted by the Head of TED, curator Chris Anderson, and current affairs curator Whitney Pennington Rodgers.

In the era of social distancing, TED released additional virtual tools to engage the community. Parents and teachers can find video lessons and activities for students of all ages at TED-Ed@Home, and audiences looking to watch TED Talks in the virtual “company” of others, can use the TED Circles feature.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.