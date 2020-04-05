Want to pass a few evenings with a clever lady detective who dons impeccable 1920s period costumes while swanning through the streets of Melbourne? Who uncovers the unsavory deeds of society’s upper class while uplifting those on the margins? If yes, then Aussie series “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries” is your next binge watch.

Our heroine, the magnetic Phryne Fisher (a perfectly cast Essie Davis — someone you might recognize from “The Babadook” or season 6 of “Game of Thrones”) is an unusual and refreshing sleuth in the female-detective genre, neither a precocious girl genius nor a tweedy reservoir of wisdom a la Miss Marple. Thoroughly modern-minded, she stirs up a delicious romantic tension with a dapper police inspector (but leaves plenty of time for dreamboats of the week) and scandalizes her ingenue maid Dot (Ashleigh Cummings) with her affinities for “guns, knives, and dancing."