President Trump said he would use the Defense Production Act to retaliate in cases where companies ship medical equipment elsewhere that’s needed in the US to cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

“You could call it retaliation, because that’s what it is -- it’s a retaliation. If people don’t give us what we need for our people, we’re going to be very tough,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Saturday.

Trump has said he invoked the act to ban the export of supplies needed around the world to fight the coronavirus pandemic -- escalating a battle with allies including Canada, and 3M Co.