NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines is temporarily slashing the number of its flights in and out of New York City-area airports to keep employees safe during the coronavirus outbreak, a top executive told employees on Saturday.

Beginning Sunday, United will be cutting nearly 90% of flights at LaGuardia Airport in New York and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey for three weeks, according to a message to workers by Greg Hart, the airline's chief operations officer. Affected employees will continue to receive pay and benefits, he wrote.

“As the situation in New York and New Jersey worsens, we are taking another major step at Newark and LaGuardia to help keep our employees safe and play our part in helping to mitigate the spread of the outbreak in the Tri-State area,” Hart wrote.