O’Malley suspended all Masses and other religious services at parishes throughout the archdiocese in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cathedral is closed to the public.

O’Malley will bless palms during the 8 a.m. Mass that will be broadcast live on WLVI-TV in Boston and rebroadcast on Catholic TV at 11 a.m., 7:30 p.m and 11:30 p.m., the archdiocese said in the statement.

Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley will celebrate Palm Sunday Mass at theCathedral of the Holy Cross, the first Holy Week service to be broadcast on Catholic TV and streamed online, the Archdiocese of Boston said.

Catholics are encouraged to worship virtually by watching Holy Week services on television or online, said the Most Rev. Robert Reed, an auxiliary bishop and president of Catholic TV.

Advertisement

“It’s unprecedented to be unable to celebrate the holiest week of the year in our parishes, but through the gift of modern technology, CatholicTV allows us to gather virtually at the mother church of the Archdiocese with our shepherd, Cardinal Seán, for these sacred rites,” said in a statement.

Other services, including Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday will also be available on CatholicTV, a streaming service available on several cable channels and websites, the archdiocese said in a statement.

Live broadcasts of Holy Thursday Mass is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., Good Friday service at 3 p.m. and Holy Saturday Mass at 7:30 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass will be broadcast live at 8 a.m.

Rebroadcasts of the Good Friday service is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass will be rebroadcast at 11 a.m., 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

The streams can be found on Comcast Channel 268, Verizon Channel 296, and RCN Channel 85, as well as online at CatholicTVLIVE.com and WatchtheMass.com. Worshippers can also tune in via Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and iOS and Android apps.

Advertisement

More information as to the schedule and timing of the masses and events can be found here.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.